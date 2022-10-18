Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Morgan Hill School Conflict Leaves Students In Limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers' seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of the...
Why crowds flock to the Central Coast town of Cambria for spooky season
The Central Coast town would "go dead" in the fall without its scarecrows and ghosts.
Comments / 0