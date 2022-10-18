Read full article on original website
Paynesville High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Students and Staff in a School Shooting
(KNSI) — An 18-year-old from Grove City is jailed after allegedly making threats of a school shooting. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Paynesville High School just after 7:45 Monday night. Several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school. A student said that during a class that day, Herr-Ramirez said he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot three certain staff members and one specific student, then said he would continue “shooting random students and staff.” He also made statements about exactly when he was going to do it.
Judgeship Open in Sherburne County
(KNSI) – Officials are looking to replace a judge in Sherburne County who is hanging up her robe. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection announced an opening in the Tenth Judicial District in Elk River. The vacancy is due to the retirement of the Honorable Mary A. Yunker. According...
Funeral Procession Announced for Big Lake Police Department K9 Bruno
(KNSI) — The Big Lake Police Department is having a funeral for its K9 officer who suddenly died last week. The public is invited to line the route as the funeral procession for K9 Bruno begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22nd. It will start on Highway 10 just east of 168th Street Northwest and then continue west on 10 and cross through County Road 42 into downtown Big Lake. From there, the route goes north on Lakeshore Drive/Hiawatha and then winds its way around Big Lake and Mitchell Lake before going south on Eagle Lake Road through Glenwood. The procession will end at Southbound Eagle Lake Road and Minnesota Avenue.
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Probable Cause of Death for Couple Found in Hunting Cabin
(KNSI) — Authorities in Mille Lacs County say a husband and wife died in a hunting cabin after what they say may be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 Sunday evening saying they went to the family property near Isle and found their mother and father both unresponsive in the cabin. Firefighters say there were dangerously high levels of the odorless, colorless gas inside.
Open House on Future Changes to Mayhew Lake Road
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Sauk Rapids want to know what the public thinks about possible changes to Mayhew Lake Road. The changes are proposed between 35th Street Northeast to Highway 23. The two groups are looking at future traffic needs, the best road type to meet those needs, and to improve safety. Conception designs will be available for viewing.
Public Meeting On CSAH 133 In Sartell Scheduled
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Highway Department is hosting another round in a series of public meetings on changes for County Road 133 in Sartell. Residents will have a chance to give input on an alternative that only involves making improvements to existing roadways. Other options include a new connector between Theisen Road and 19th Avenue.
Three Sartell Seniors Receive Designations in the National Merit Scholarship Program
(KNSI) — Three Sartell High School seniors have received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. A press release from the district says semifinalist Taylor Chaika joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state corresponds to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern are two of approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the U.S. who are recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Avian Influenza Expected To Surge Again
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is warning that they expect a resurgence in H5N1 Avian Influenza. Assistant Director Erik Jopp says the current strain is slightly different than the one that ravaged the state seven years ago and that means it is affecting wild birds in a greater way.
Central Minnesota Still Approaching Peak Color
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is the best place in the state to see the last remnants of fall color. Lake Maria State Park is a great option. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests driving to Little Mary Lake. Views from the trail are described as amazing. Elms, maples, and oaks are all vibrant at the moment.
Sports Wrap: Sartell Volleyball Crowns New Single-Season Digs Leader
(KNSI) – High School Volleyball. Sartell 3, Moorhead 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15): Ellie Rengel paced the Sabre attack, notching 15 kills. Abby Haus added 12 along with three blocks. Avery Templin was the defensive leader with 22 digs. Templin becomes Sartell’s single-season leader in the statistical category, dating back to 2003 when it was first tracked. Templin now has 429 digs in the 2022 campaign.
