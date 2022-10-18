ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

15-building industrial park coming to Glendale

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGrn8_0ie0bkjj00

Construction will start next year on a 15-building industrial park on Glendale’s west side.

ViaWest Group a Phoenix-based developer, through CBRE, bought an initial 82 acres (Phase I) of a 144-acre site in Glendale for $12 million. ViaWest plans to begin construction on this multi-phased industrial development, known as The Base, in early 2023, according to a ViaWest news release.

This industrial park will consist of 15 buildings totaling almost 2 million square feet. In addition to five acres already purchased in 2021, the remaining 57 acres (Phase II) is scheduled to close in January.

The seller of the parcel was Airpark 30, LLC.

“It has been a pleasure working with ViaWest Group and the city of Glendale is thrilled to facilitate the acceleration of this project to welcome future tenants to our community in the most expeditious manner possible,” Brian Friedman, the city’s economic development director, shared.

The site is located on the northwest and southwest corners of Litchfield and Bethany Home roads and between Camelback Road and the Northern Parkway. The Base will be developed in two phases. Phase 1 will include seven buildings ranging from 85,000 to 309,000 square feet, totaling 1,182.877 square feet. Phase 2 is proposed to include eight additional buildings ranging in size from 41,000 to 141,000 square feet, totaling 780,600 square feet.

The property will feature a center drive for passenger vehicles, perimeter circulation for trucks and abundant landscaping throughout. The buildings will feature modern designs and include heavy power, ESFR sprinkler systems, dock-high and grade-level loading, concrete truck courts, ample car parking, and R-38 insulation. Clear heights will vary between 28 feet and 36 feet.

“The Base will deliver a wide range of building options for companies seeking a contemporary industrial campus close to Phoenix’s freeways and amenities,” CBRE’s Mark Krison stated.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, Phoenix’s Southwest Valley industrial submarket was on pace to surpass 2021’s record-breaking activity, according to CBRE Research. The submarket contributed 68.9% of net absorption year-to-date and 63.5% of the industrial space under construction in the quarter.

