The 2022-23 Pac-12 basketball season is set to be an interesting one with major changes coming to the conference in the coming years. This could very well be the last season the conference looks like this with their current members. Either way, it will be one of the last seasons with USC and UCLA at the very least assuming nothing changes. Is there a true title contender in the Pac-12 this season?

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO