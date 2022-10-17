Read full article on original website
Cal's Sirmon Will Be All Business Against Former UW Teammates
The one-time Husky has flourished while playing for his father.
247Sports
Pac-12 football power rankings: UCLA remains No. 1, Oregon rises ahead of weekend clash
The Week 7 clash between USC and Utah lived up to the hype as the Utes overcame a slow start to topple the Trojans in Salt Lake City. It goes without saying that it was the most significant result on the west coast over the weekend shifted weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
Class of 2023 Defensive End Julian Lee Earns UCLA Football Offer
The Bruins joined Arizona, Washington State and Oregon State as the Pac-12 programs making a late push for the Washington edge rusher.
PODCAST: UCLA insider Dave Woods previews Top 10 Showdown between Oregon and UCLA
To get you ready for this weekend's massive football game between No. 10 Oregon and No. 9 UCLA from Autzen Stadium, the Autzen Audibles Podcast welcomes to the show UCLA insider Dave Woods. Woods joins Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil to talk about the matchup's top storylines, position battles, and...
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Amari Bailey Sweep ESPN's Preseason Pac-12 Awards
UCLA men's basketball's veteran wing and freshman guard are getting hyped up by the Worldwide Leader with the season right around the corner.
2022-23 Pac-12 Basketball Season Preview
The 2022-23 Pac-12 basketball season is set to be an interesting one with major changes coming to the conference in the coming years. This could very well be the last season the conference looks like this with their current members. Either way, it will be one of the last seasons with USC and UCLA at the very least assuming nothing changes. Is there a true title contender in the Pac-12 this season?
By-The-Numbers: California Golden Bears
By The Numbers is back! We're going to need the bye week as much as the Washington Football team after so many points have been scored in the last three weeks. It's been exhausting! And now the Huskies go back on the road to see if they can figure out a way to get their first win away from home in 2022.
Beavers Swept at Home By Elma
The Tenino girls volleyball took Elma to the limit for a set, but couldn’t keep things up beyond that, falling in a sweep 28-26, 25-16, 25-19. “We had great momentum (in the first set), but as soon as they got that 28th point, the wind came out of our sails,” Tenino coach Shauna Carpenter said.
Arizona Republic's Super 10 girls high school volleyball rankings: Week 7
The first round of Arizona girls high school volleyball tournaments begin on Nov. 3. For most schools, just a few regular season games remain. In other words, do or die time is coming. This week, many of the top teams in the state prepared for that reality at the Rise N’ Roar Classic in Goodyear — a tournament filled with upsets and breakouts that shape this week’s Super 10: ...
Oregon’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best hitters
By René Ferrán Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oregon high school volleyball. Our fourth list focuses on the outside and right side hitters. There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Oregon and these lists are not intended to ...
