'Chaos' Surrounded Anthony Bourdain 'At All Times,' Details New Book Revealing Late Chef's Texts to Girlfriend

Anthony Bourdain final texts before death revealed: ‘I hate being famous’
Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide, a new book reveals. In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, per an excerpt published by the New York Times. “I am lonely and living in constant...
George Clooney says he and wife Amal made a 'terrible mistake' by having their twins learn Italian
George Clooney admitted he and wife Amal regret having their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella learn a foreign language. During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the 61-year-old actor and the 44-year-old lawyer were asked by host Gayle King what delights them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine
A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
News anchor fired after furious on-air rant against management
A news anchor on KTLA’s Channel 5 has been fired after launching a scathing on-air rant against management as he paid tribute to a colleague who had recently left the station. Lynette Romero was reportedly forced to leave as she no longer wanted to work weekends. “It was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry,” co-anchor Mark Mester said in the three-minute speech. “You did not deserve this, it was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More St Louis radio host launches explicit rant at female colleagueJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJamie Raskin shuts down GOP ‘obsession’ with debunked January 6 conspiracy theory
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Breaking His Silence: Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 2016 Abuse Allegations 'Completely Untrue'
Brad Pitt is calling out his estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she claimed he physically abused both herself and their children while on a 2016 flight from France to the United States. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep has now stated that her allegations are "completely untrue."
Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
Anthony Bourdain's family and friends slam unauthorized bio that includes late celebrity chef's final texts
The unauthorized bio on Anthony Bourdain, titled "Down and Out in Paradise," is drawing fire from his "family, former co-workers and closest friends." Bourdain died by suicide in 2018.
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
