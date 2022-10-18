The Washington Commanders could use all the help they can get after a poor 2-4 start to their 2022 NFL campaign. The Commanders, however, have just been hit with a crucial injury, with Carson Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple games because of a finger issue. Washington could soon get a big break, though, on the other end of the field, with defensive end Chase Young potentially returning to action sooner than later, depending on how his next trip to the doctor turns out.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO