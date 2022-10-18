ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final home in Veterans Place dedicated to partially disabled retired U.S. Navy veteran

Lisa Montgomery with the keys to her hew Habitat home in Veterans Place. Lisa, along with sponsor volunteers spent nine weeks building her home.

On Oct. 15, Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta dedicated the eighth and final home in Veterans Place, the all-veteran Habitat neighborhood in Douglasville.

The final homeowner is Lisa Montgomery, a partially disabled, retired veteran of the U.S. Navy. She has one daughter, Serenity, 10, and a grown son, Jawan, 23.

“Building a Habitat home for me and my family would mean the world to me," Montgomery said. "I grew up in the foster care system, so I never had a permanent place to call home. Family dinner every Sunday is something we do, and I look forward to having those dinners in my own home with my family.”

House sponsors include the Winn 3 Charitable Fund and Alexander High School. Additional contributors and volunteers include Reliance Worldwide Corporation, MASCO, Frank Moran, LineTec Services, Bills Backers of Atlanta, Modern Woodmen and the Knights of Columbus.

Veterans Place is located on four acres, which Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta purchased in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority. Out of the 1,100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide, this is one of three all-veteran communities in the country.

For more information, visit habitatnwma.org .

