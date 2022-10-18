ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

fox7austin.com

Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts

AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week

OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
fox7austin.com

Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products, including gummies, as soon as 2023

OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
fox7austin.com

Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
CYPRESS, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas law stops water service disconnects during extreme cold weather

AUSTIN, Texas - New rules have been adopted prohibiting non-municipal public water and sewer utilities from disconnecting customers during extreme cold weather emergencies. The Public Utility Commission of Texas's new rules mean those utilities cannot disconnect service or issue late fees for nonpayment of bills due during such emergencies, including for bills previously due.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New poll shows Texas republicans in the lead ahead of Election Day

AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting in Texas starts Monday, Oct. 24, and there's a new poll out that is Rosey Red for Republicans. The Texas Politics Project at UT released a new poll showing Texas Governor Greg Abbott's lead over Beto O'Rourke is now 11 points. The poll of likely voters has Abbott at 54% to O'Rourke's 43.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

