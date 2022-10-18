CU students uneasy after reported sexual assault on East Campus

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The University of Colorado Boulder Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in which the suspect allegedly struck a woman with an object before sexually assaulting her.

“He is a white or light-skinned male that is tall with a beard, wearing many layers of clothing and work style gloves where the fingertips can come off,” said Christine Mahoney, Public Information Officer for CUPD.

The alleged assault happened Monday night around 11:30 p.m. on CU’s East Campus. Mahoney couldn’t confirm if the victim was a student or staff member but did say the victim was a campus affiliate.

“Victims in situations like this are supposed to go to the hospital to be tested, but her other injuries were not life-threatening,” Mahoney said.

Students on campus are feeling a little uneasy after receiving a CU Safety Alert about the incident.

“Boulder has no lighting because of light pollution, so it’s scary being a woman walking alone at night,” said a student named Alex. She said she wished the university and police would do more to make sure women can walk home safely.

“When I’m walking alone at night, that’s the first thing that goes through my mind is if someone is behind me, is something going to happen to me,” Alex said.

Resources provided by CU

CU Boulder said it is currently evaluating the 2021 Campus Sexual Misconduct Survey to make changes on campus.

CUPD will increase patrols on campus, including East Campus, as staffing allows.

“I hope it happens less on campus because it’s scary,” Alex said.

