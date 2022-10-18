Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
Both sides pulling out big names to get people to the polls in Georgia
ATLANTA — If you don’t believe Georgia is now at the center of the political universe, you should look at all the big names coming to the state to campaign for both sides. The Secretary of State’s Office said Georgia is already seeing record early voting with nearly 300,000 people having voted so far.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
WRDW-TV
Record-high early voting numbers among Black voters in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -- It has been a rush to the polls over the first three days of early voting in Georgia. With hot races on the ticket, people can’t wait to get their vote cast. Black voters account for nearly 36% of early voters so far,...
WRDW-TV
Record turnout keeps pace on day 2 of early voting in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – We saw the long lines on Monday, the first day of early voting. That’s to be expected. But lines were back Tuesday on Day 2 of advanced voting. “I expected this to be busy, maybe quite not this busy. But it’s...
WRDW-TV
It’s still a job-seekers’ market right now in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s job numbers are booming, while South Carolina employers are find it hard to hire enough people, according to new figures out on Thursday. In Georgia. Georgia’s job numbers increased almost 13,000 over the month to a new all-time high, state officials said Thursday.
WRDW-TV
Local counties expect record turnout for early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since advanced voting started Monday, we’ve seen lines out the door for people looking to cast their ballot. On a state level, election officials say we’ve broken a record for early voting turnout. Local officials say they’re expecting the same thing. We talked to...
WJCL
Political analyst believes Abrams' debate performance didn't help push her forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia governor candidates squared off in their first debate Monday, but polls still show incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp ahead. Rick Klein, ABC News political director, says the biggest challenge his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, is facing is that this is a rematch between her and Kemp.
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
WRDW-TV
Here’s how Ga., S.C. drivers rank on safety, aggression
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia drivers ranked as the fifth worst in the United States based on speeding, distraction and safety, according to one survey, while another suggests that South Carolina drivers are some of the most polite in the nation. The survey giving Georgia drivers bad marks was found...
WRDW-TV
Warnock makes campaign stop in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the clock ticks toward Election Day, Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock makes a campaign stop in Hancock County. After this visit, Warnock became the first acting senator to visit this city since 2003. Dozens of people were out to hear the senator. In a city...
WRDW-TV
Wilkes County officials honor the history of Kettle Creek Battlefield
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wilkes County officials cut the ribbon at Kettle Creek Battlefield to recognize a new area with the National Parks Service. The site is remembered for a battle that took place in Georgia during the Revolutionary War. Here’s how one congressman is also making future generations understand...
cobbcountycourier.com
Sparks fly in state school superintendent candidate debate in clashes over past governance
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The two candidates hoping to head Georgia’s public schools traded barbs on the debate stage Monday, each accusing the other of not doing enough to help the state’s 1.8 million public school students.
Who Won Georgia Debate Between Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp? Analyst Verdict
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp showed their differing views, as they discussed issues around the pandemic, crime and the future of Georgia.
WRDW-TV
Gov. Kemp talks importance of Georgia’s agriculture industry
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia agriculture industry continues to grow and Gov. Brian Kemp said it’s his mission to keep it on top. Gov. Kemp spoke about his goals with farmers on Tuesday at the 44th Sunbelt Ag Expo. “Agriculture is by far the number one industry in...
WRDW-TV
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections are held, a new Landmark Communications shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading in his reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s U.S. senate race virtually tied. The poll was among 500 likely...
Watch Stacey Abrams Debate Brian Kemp In Georgia Governor Race: Live Stream Options To View Online
While an outsized amount of attention has been placed on the spectacle that is the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, the Peach State also has a very important gubernatorial election coming up next month that cannot be forgotten. As such, the Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, is scheduled to debate her...
