ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local counties expect record turnout for early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since advanced voting started Monday, we’ve seen lines out the door for people looking to cast their ballot. On a state level, election officials say we’ve broken a record for early voting turnout. Local officials say they’re expecting the same thing. We talked to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Here’s how Ga., S.C. drivers rank on safety, aggression

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia drivers ranked as the fifth worst in the United States based on speeding, distraction and safety, according to one survey, while another suggests that South Carolina drivers are some of the most polite in the nation. The survey giving Georgia drivers bad marks was found...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Warnock makes campaign stop in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the clock ticks toward Election Day, Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock makes a campaign stop in Hancock County. After this visit, Warnock became the first acting senator to visit this city since 2003. Dozens of people were out to hear the senator. In a city...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Wilkes County officials honor the history of Kettle Creek Battlefield

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wilkes County officials cut the ribbon at Kettle Creek Battlefield to recognize a new area with the National Parks Service. The site is remembered for a battle that took place in Georgia during the Revolutionary War. Here’s how one congressman is also making future generations understand...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Gov. Kemp talks importance of Georgia’s agriculture industry

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia agriculture industry continues to grow and Gov. Brian Kemp said it’s his mission to keep it on top. Gov. Kemp spoke about his goals with farmers on Tuesday at the 44th Sunbelt Ag Expo. “Agriculture is by far the number one industry in...
MOULTRIE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy