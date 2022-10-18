Read full article on original website
Q-and-A in Nebraska governor’s race: Pillen, Blood talk about education, property taxes
COLUMBUS, Nebraska — Nebraska voters didn’t get a chance to size up the major candidates to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts on the debate stage this year. Republican nominee Jim Pillen declined to debate, describing the process as political theater. His Democratic opponent, State Sen. Carol Blood, criticized the move.
PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska
Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska. That includes the legislative race in North Platte-centered District 42, where appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson has...
District 46: James Michael Bowers
Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave. Occupation: Therapist, school social worker, business owner. In my daily work as a school social worker, I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.
Letter to the editor: Voter ID: 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it'
In spite of practically nonexistent election cheating and fraud in the 167 years of Nebraska's statehood, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his many bought-and-paid-for allies are inciting fear and seeking more ways to disenfranchise voters who normally vote for Democrats by requiring a photo ID for eligibility at the polls. Be...
Patrick O’Donnell, nation’s longest-serving clerk of the Legislature, plans to retire
LINCOLN – Patrick O’Donnell, the longtime clerk of the Nebraska Legislature, announced Tuesday that he’s retiring at the end of the year. O’Donnell, 73, is currently the longest-serving clerk of a state legislature in the nation, having held the post since 1978. In an email to...
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
