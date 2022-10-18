Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
WTVCFOX
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
WTVC
Does your pet need an animal flu shot?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Does your pet need an animal flu shot? Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital joins us to talk about how the kennel cough may be affecting your pet. Stay connected with Riverview Animal Hospital. (423) 756-6011. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
mymix1041.com
TBI Warns Against Fentanyl Candy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is echoing warnings from the US Drug Enforcement Administration about fentanyl and candy this Halloween. A brightly colored fentanyl pill that resembles candies like ‘SweeTarts’ or ‘Smarties’ has recently been seized in Chickamauga GA. Rainbow fentanyl, according to the DEA, is...
chattanoogapulse.com
Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children
Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
Hilltop
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.
Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga, McMinn EV battery companies to get millions in federal grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility is one of several across the country to be awarded millions of dollars in grants, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly celebrated the announcement, saying "Thanks to @POTUS and @SecGranholm, Chattanooga is positioned to lead...
WTVCFOX
Semillas speaks about Hispanic experiences at Hamilton County School Board meeting
Supporters of Thurman and Semillas filled the Hamilton County School Board meeting room. While Semillas representatives did not address the board member by name their message was clear. The Co-Founder and Field Director of Semillas, Mo, addressed the Hamilton County School Board members Thursday evening. He calls for accountability in...
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Grundy County Herald
Whistleblower claims refuted by sheriff
The Grundy County Herald has received several emails over the past few weeks intended to spark an investigation into the newly elected Sheriff and his deputies. The anonymous whistleblower, who uses the pseudonym Grundy Patriot (GP) or Pat, insists that The Herald is biased and protects the Sheriff. “It’s been a long running understanding that The Herald protects the Sheriff and it seems even more so with Sheriff Gunter,” Pat said. “There are a lot of issues at the Sheriff’s Office.”
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
WDEF
Golden Apple: Ashley Frogg, Rossville Elementary
ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – Ashley Frogg has a gift for connecting with some of youngest students at Rossville Elementary. She lays the foundation for a life-long love of learning. That lesson is not lost on the parents of even her newest students. Courtney Gadd is the principal at Rossville...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
WTVC
As fentanyl deaths rise in Walker County, new, candy-like form of drug poses threat
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — At first glance it might look like skittles or sweet tarts, but a new form of fentanyl has the power to kill thousands, even in tiny doses. And now, it's circulating in our area. Fentanyl can be more than 100 times stronger than morphine. Now,...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
WTVCFOX
House fire in Red Bank Wednesday, Hamilton County OEM says
RED BANK, Tenn. — No one was injured in a house fire in Red Bank Wednesday night, the Hamilton County OEM says. Several Red Bank neighbors gathered outside after a fire on Delashmitt road brought 4 fire departments to the scene. At 7:40 neighbors reported heavy smoke and flames...
mymix1041.com
Riverbend introduces new pre-registration ticketing ahead of 40th Anniversary
From Local 3 News: Riverbend, Chattanooga’s oldest music festival, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of 2023. The festival will be held from June 2nd- 4th at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts. For the first time, the festival will open...
Comments / 0