The Grundy County Herald has received several emails over the past few weeks intended to spark an investigation into the newly elected Sheriff and his deputies. The anonymous whistleblower, who uses the pseudonym Grundy Patriot (GP) or Pat, insists that The Herald is biased and protects the Sheriff. “It’s been a long running understanding that The Herald protects the Sheriff and it seems even more so with Sheriff Gunter,” Pat said. “There are a lot of issues at the Sheriff’s Office.”

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO