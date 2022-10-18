Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups
The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
NASDAQ
U.S. soy harvest 63% complete, corn 45% after mostly dry week -USDA
The U.S. soybean harvest was 63% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 60% and the five-year average of 52% as farmers took advantage of mostly dry weather for fieldwork.
U.S. farmers receive nearly $800 million in loan relief from agriculture agency
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers in economic distress have received nearly $800 million in loan relief from the Department of Agriculture (USDA)using funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh announced on Tuesday.
NBCMontana
USDA gives MT almost $2M in grant funding for food distribution
MISSOULA, MT — The US Department of Agriculture awarded Montana with six Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP) grants totaling $1,968,000 to help local organizations bolster food distribution across the state, according to Sen. Jon Tester. The funding will go to six Montana organizations through the USDA's LFPP program, which...
Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?
We've seen some of the highest prices on record for eggs this year. Will the costly trend crack anytime soon?
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
The price of your mimosa is likely going up. The Agriculture Department predicts the worst orange crop since World War II.
Florida's orange crop production will likely plummet to record lows this season thanks to Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. That assessment compounds an already weak citrus production situation in the state. The upshot: The price of orange juice, which has already climbed to an all-time high...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer agency Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped shape. On Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s funding structure is unconstitutional because the Federal Reserve funds the agency, rather than requiring funding approval through Congressional legislation.
CNBC
Turkey prices are 73% higher than last year and might stay that way through Thanksgiving, commodities strategist says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
born2invest.com
Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada
Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
modernfarmer.com
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who...
beefmagazine.com
Is this cattle market shaping up like 2014-15?
A question received this week was if I thought the cattle market was taking the shape of 2014 and 2015. First, the skyrocketing of prices in 2014 and 2015 seem like yesterday, but that was eight years ago. Second, there are several similarities in today’s environment and what led up to the record cattle prices of 2014 and 2015. Third, I hope it is not a repeat of that time period.
agupdate.com
Land O’Lakes CEO praises U.S. farmers for their role in food security
The leader of one of America’s largest food and agriculture companies said Oct. 11 said the country’s farmers should be celebrated for their crucial role in providing food security, even if their work is sometimes overlooked. Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., was the featured...
iheart.com
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree want organic milk giant to do more for Maine dairy farms
When Horizon Organic stopped buying milk from nearly 90 Northeastern dairy farmers last year, it pledged investments to help the industry. But U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree say the company has not followed through. The representatives, along with their House colleague U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont, outlined...
USDA Indicates Near-Record Number of US Chickens and Turkeys Are Dying From Avian Flu
While we’re still waiting to celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means many Outsiders will soon be heading to grocery stores and supermarkets to pick up their holiday feast. However, finding that perfect Thanksgiving turkey might be harder this year than it’s been in the past as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that a near-record number of both chickens and turkeys have died this year due to cases of avian flu.
swineweb.com
Pork Producers Encouraged to Measure and Manage to Improve Biosecurity
The CEO of Farm Heath Guardian is encouraging pork producers to consider tracking their farm’s performance in the area of biosecurity as one way to improve that aspect of their operation. “Biosecurity: What’s New in Protecting Your Farm?” will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 set for November 15 and 16 in Saskatoon. Rob Hannam, the CEO of Farm Heath Guardian, suggests, while we all know how important biosecurity is, it’s easy to lose sight of that and it’s hard to maintain those efforts day to day every day.
