Brattleboro, VT

WCAX

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday night, Brattleboro residents had an opportunity to hear from a consulting firm evaluating the town’s EMS services. For decades, Rescue Inc. has been providing services to the town. This year, town leaders decided the deal had become too costly, but there has been disagreement about how to move forward.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

New Brattleboro homeless shelter opens

Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
vermontjournal.com

Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
BENNINGTON, VT
VTDigger

A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building

TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood

PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on Tuesday. State and local police responded to an apartment building on Gay Street in Palmer, Massachusetts, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, after Palmer Police found a Chevrolet truck with Vermont plates that was reported stolen out of Whitingham, Vermont.
PALMER, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’

Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
DORSET, VT
westernmassnews.com

State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
PALMER, MA
WNYT

Washington County fire under investigation

A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NECN

Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple

A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
CONCORD, NH
vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Caroline

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sweet Caroline is three years old and seeking a home as your only furbaby. Caroline loves to go for rides, play ball, and snuggle on the couch. For more information on this happy girl, call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application at www.spflhumane.org. The Humane Society is open by appointment only. We are having our Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items or brand new items that can be gifted that you would like to donate, please drop off anytime at the shelter at your convenience.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police cruiser struck while on detail, two injured

“At approximately 0015 hours, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Rt. 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries. The operator was issued a citation for failure to...
CHICOPEE, MA

