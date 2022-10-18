ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

KRON4 News

Father says ‘no joy’ in Kristin Smart murder conviction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of Kristin Smart, the California Central Coast college student who vanished from campus 26 years ago, says a murder conviction hasn’t ended the “agonizingly long journey” to find the truth about his daughter. “Without Kristin, there’s no joy or happiness in this verdict,” Smart’s father, Stan Smart, said at a news […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Fox40

Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case

After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man convicted of killing missing California college student

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted Tuesday of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago, but his father was acquitted of helping him conceal the crime. Jurors unanimously found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County Sheriff Parkinson on Paul Flores’ conviction

Opinion by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. I am extremely pleased with the jury’s decision today to convict Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart. I am disappointed, however, for the acquittal of Ruben Flores as an accessory for helping conceal the crime. Even so, that does not temper my profound gratitude for the verdict against Paul Flores.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc

Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Body found in burning home on Central Coast

Firefighters trying to knock down a fire in a Central Coast house made a gruesome discovery. Santa Barbara County firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Rosales Street of Orcutt Wednesday afternoon by reports of a fire. They found flames, and smoke coming from a home. As they knocked down the blaze, they found a body inside.
ORCUTT, CA

