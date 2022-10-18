Read full article on original website
Father says ‘no joy’ in Kristin Smart murder conviction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of Kristin Smart, the California Central Coast college student who vanished from campus 26 years ago, says a murder conviction hasn’t ended the “agonizingly long journey” to find the truth about his daughter. “Without Kristin, there’s no joy or happiness in this verdict,” Smart’s father, Stan Smart, said at a news […]
Sheriff vows to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body
SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff vowed to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body after her killer was convicted of murdering her at California Polytechnic State University. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of murdering Smart in his dorm room in 1996. The night of the homicide, Flores and […]
Kristin Smart trial: California juries find Paul Flores guilty, Ruben Flores not guilty in woman's 1996 death
More than 26 years later, Paul Flores – the man who was last seen with missing college freshman Kristin Smart – and his father have stood trial for months.
Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
Man convicted of killing missing California college student
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted Tuesday of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago, but his father was acquitted of helping him conceal the crime. Jurors unanimously found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree...
Paul Flores found guilty of first-degree murder of Kristin Smart
– After a three-month trial, a Monterey County jury has unanimously found Paul Flores guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accessory to Kristin’s murder.
Who is Paul Flores? What to know about the man found guilty of murdering Kristin Smart
Paul Flores was the last person seen with Kristin Smart on an early morning in 1996.
Who is ‘Your Own Backyard’ podcaster? How Chris Lambert helped crack Kristin Smart case
“We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the exceptional skills, indefatigable work and unselfish dedication of Christopher Lambert,” the Smart family said in a statement in 2021.
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
SLO County Sheriff Parkinson on Paul Flores’ conviction
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. I am extremely pleased with the jury’s decision today to convict Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart. I am disappointed, however, for the acquittal of Ruben Flores as an accessory for helping conceal the crime. Even so, that does not temper my profound gratitude for the verdict against Paul Flores.
Kristin Smart's family speaks out after murder trial verdicts
The family of Kristin Smart released a statement Tuesday after the verdicts were read in her murder trial.
Smart family finds no joy in verdict, pens message to Kristin
Without Kristin, there is no joy or victory with this verdict, we all know it did not have to be this way. We will never be able to hear Kristin’s engaging laughter or revel in her embrace. Her hopes and dreams will never be realized; no form of justice can bring these back.
