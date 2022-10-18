ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma

On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
ktoy1047.com

Oklahoma man arrested after attempting to sell elephant tusks in Texas

46-year-old David Bartlett is one of three men who attempted to sell the ivory tusks to an undercover agent in Tyler, Texas. Bartlett, along with Dusty Caudill and Darryl Garcia, were booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce. Bartlett...
TYLER, TX
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 teens in custody following car chase overnight

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
TULSA, OK
fox7austin.com

Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts

AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week

OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
Mix 94.1

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK

