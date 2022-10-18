Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma
On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma man arrested after attempting to sell elephant tusks in Texas
46-year-old David Bartlett is one of three men who attempted to sell the ivory tusks to an undercover agent in Tyler, Texas. Bartlett, along with Dusty Caudill and Darryl Garcia, were booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce. Bartlett...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
fox7austin.com
Texas state police sergeant who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid ongoing investigations
DPS captain gave order to delay Uvalde classroom breach, report says. The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired a sergeant who was under investigation. And in a separate development, a new media report about a DPS captain who is under investigation claims the captain gave orders to delay the classroom breach.
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
6 teens in custody following car chase overnight
TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
Tulsa police say man dies after he was hit in head with axe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit in the head with an axe on Monday. Israel Trejo was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit 21-year-old James “Jimmy” Patterson in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa.
Arrest made in cold murder case of Oklahoma mother
Five years after an Oklahoma mother of three vanished, a man has been arrested for her murder.
fox7austin.com
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
‘He should have been executed many years ago,’ Oklahoma executes death row inmate Benjamin Cole for 2002 death of 9-month-old daughter
Oklahoma has executed its 6th death-row inmate since the state resumed executions. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at 10:22 a.m.
Okmulgee residents react to arrest of person of interest in quadruple homicide case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The person of interest Okmulgee Police have been looking for in connection with the murder and dismemberment of four missing men is now sitting in a Florida jail after being arrested in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. Chief Prentice alerted the media to 67-year-old Joe Kennedy’s...
fox7austin.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week
OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
‘It just makes murderers of us all’: Group protests Oklahoma death row inmate execution
The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty held a protest against Benjamin Cole's scheduled execution Thursday morning.
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
WFAA
Oklahoma woman recovering after falling into hole
Police say the 32-year-old woman was walking when she fell in a hole. She spent hours screaming for help.
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
