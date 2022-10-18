Read full article on original website
Related
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer agency Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped shape. On Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s funding structure is unconstitutional because the Federal Reserve funds the agency, rather than requiring funding approval through Congressional legislation.
Missouri AG Schmitt promises appeal as White House celebrates court win on student debt plan
“The Biden Administration’s push to cancel student loan debt will unfairly burden working class families with even more economic woes,” said Schmitt’s spokesperson.
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states...
Comments / 0