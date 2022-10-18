ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Colorado

(STACKER) — The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs . These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.

Unfortunately, even in a developed country like the U.S., our drinking water is not always safe. Instances like lead contamination in Flint, Michigan , water treatment plant failures in Jackson, Mississippi , and a Navy fuel storage facility leak in Honolulu are all evidence of some of the issues and dysfunctional systems that can lead to unsafe water. All of those instances are now public and either resolved or in the process of being resolved; however, despite its illegality, organizations in charge of ensuring clean, potable water for their constituents aren’t always transparent about the state of their product, thereby violating federal law.

PFA’s found in Thornton’s water supply

The Government Performance and Results Act requires all federal entities to produce performance reports that include relevant statistics about their work. Part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s reports contain data about a wide variety of water quality violations, including which organizations have failed to comply with public notice rules for water contamination that they discover.

Using the EPA’s GPRA Violation Report for public notice violations, Stacker compiled a list of the largest organizations in violation of the law requiring the public to be notified of contaminated drinking water between January and June 2022. Organizations are ranked by the size of the population they serve. Ties were broken by the number of public notice violations incurred.

EPA awards Colorado $121M for water infrastructure repair

Read on to see which organizations in your state have incurred the largest violations.

#20. Turquoise Lake Rec Area
– Population served: 2,036
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#19. Strasburg Wsd
– Population served: 2,050
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#18. Colorado City Md
– Population served: 2,175
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 13

#17. Town of Paonia
– Population served: 2,499
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 6

#16. Town of Bennett
– Population served: 3,100
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#15. City of Walsenburg
– Population served: 3,230
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#14. Town of Hudson
– Population served: 3,350
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 10

#13. City of Burlington
– Population served: 3,720
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#12. Ymca Rockies Wind River
– Population served: 3,730
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#11. Town of Severance
– Population served: 4,938
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#10. City of Dacono
– Population served: 5,800
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#9. Town of Eaton
– Population served: 6,000
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#8. Parkville Wd
– Population served: 7,500
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#7. Central Weld Cnty Wd
– Population served: 7,662
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#6. City of Ft Lupton
– Population served: 8,100
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#5. Green Mountain Wsd
– Population served: 11,045
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#4. City of Sterling
– Population served: 15,100
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 3

#3. Town of Frederick
– Population served: 15,727
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#2. East Larimer County Wd
– Population served: 20,503
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 3

#1. Town of Windsor
– Population served: 21,000
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

