Meeting Features Phase 1 Strategic Plan Release, Western Maryland Data Deep Dive and Blueprint Deep Dive on Apprenticeships. BALTIMORE, MD (October 21, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. As part of ongoing community engagement across the State, the State Board will host the meeting at the Washington County Board of Education Services Building, 10435 Downsville Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-10-25.aspx)
Comments / 0