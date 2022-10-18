Current State Budget and New State Law Provide Bonuses for Non-Certified Support Professionals This Fiscal Year and Next. (October 21, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced new bonuses for professional education support staff in Maryland public schools. Education Support Professionals are often the lowest paid staff in a local education agency (LEA), and yet they are deeply important to the work of LEAs and service to children and families. The FY 2023 budget includes $8 million for bonuses for Education Support Professionals. In addition, Chapter 532 of 2021 authorizes additional Education Support Professional bonuses in Fiscal Year 2024.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO