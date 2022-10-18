ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford

PHOTO RELEASE: Lt. Governor Rutherford Celebrates Milestone of Visiting All 75 Maryland State Parks. ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD—Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford celebrated the finale of his State Park Bucket List journey, officially visiting all 75 state parks in Maryland. He was joined by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the momentous occasion at St. Clement’s Island State Park in St. Mary’s County.
Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting in Washington County Tuesday, October 25

Meeting Features Phase 1 Strategic Plan Release, Western Maryland Data Deep Dive and Blueprint Deep Dive on Apprenticeships. BALTIMORE, MD (October 21, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. As part of ongoing community engagement across the State, the State Board will host the meeting at the Washington County Board of Education Services Building, 10435 Downsville Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-10-25.aspx)
MSDE Distributes Bonuses to Education Support Professionals in Maryland Public Schools

Current State Budget and New State Law Provide Bonuses for Non-Certified Support Professionals This Fiscal Year and Next. (October 21, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced new bonuses for professional education support staff in Maryland public schools. Education Support Professionals are often the lowest paid staff in a local education agency (LEA), and yet they are deeply important to the work of LEAs and service to children and families. The FY 2023 budget includes $8 million for bonuses for Education Support Professionals. In addition, Chapter 532 of 2021 authorizes additional Education Support Professional bonuses in Fiscal Year 2024.
