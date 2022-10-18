Read full article on original website
Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
'Chief Paul Lemoine Day': Former Port Neches Police chief has day named after him for his dedication to city
PORT NECHES, Texas — In honor of his decades of service and dedication to the city, a now former Port Neches Police chief had a day named after him. Paul Lemoine's last day as chief of the Port Neches Police Department was Friday, October 21, 2022. To show appreciation for all he has done, a proclamation was made making October 21 Chief Paul Lemoine Day.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a multi-million dollar field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at their stadium....
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
'It's been a great career': Reception held to honor Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine amid retirement
PORT NECHES, Texas — Many gathered in Port Neches to honor and thank a man who served the Southeast Texas community for more than 30 years. Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont woman with deep Texas history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the community are mourning the loss of a beloved Beaumont native whose history can be traced back to the first settlers in Jefferson County. Rosine McFaddin Wilson died on Wednesday, October 19 2022 after a brief illness, according to her obituary. Not only is Wilson a fifth-generation Texas, but she is also a descendant of two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto.
Beaumont man sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felony charge
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man will spend more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge. On June 6, 2022, Gregory Cherry, Jr pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced him to 51 months in federal prison on October 20, 2022.
Body found after Saturday morning fire at mobile home in Orange County, no foul play suspected
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a mobile home after a fire in Orange County. It happened early Saturday morning. Orange County ESD #2 responded to the 3300 Block of Garner Lane around 5:15 a.m., after receiving a call about the fire.
15-year-old facing felony charge after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured. The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing.
Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge
ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
Traffic stops leads to arrest of suspected Aryan Brotherhood member, drugs and weapons confiscation
ORANGE — Orange County Narcotics Division detectives stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 after it was observed committing several traffic violations. The stop took place Wednesday night at 10 p.m. During the investigation, detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During...
Murder warrant issued, bond set after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
Investigators are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins pre-set a bond for Ardoin at $1 million.
'Something different': Couples' pirate-themed wedding was a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace
BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates. Since January 2019, Judge Collins has...
Orange County dispatchers, deputy honored for helping suicidal man
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two dispatchers and one deputy were honored and recognized by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for helping a suicidal man. On Saturday, October 8th, 2022 Orange County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a 911 call in reference to a suicidal subject. Dispatchers Jennifer Johnson and Chelsea...
Federal gun charge added for man facing intox manslaughter charge in off-duty death of Jefferson County deputy
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas man accused of intoxication manslaughter for hitting and killing an off-duty deputy who was mowing his lawn is now facing a federal gun charge. Michael David Miller, 38, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, 2022, on a federal charge...
Vidor Police Department held swearing-in, promotional and retirement ceremony Monday
VIDOR, Texas — In a ceremony that Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll called the "full life cycle of an officer" the department said welcomed some, congratulated another and said goodbye to one of their own. The ceremony took place at the Vidor City Hall located at 1365 North Main...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Beaumont man changes plea to guilty on day 2 of his trial for trafficking 16-year-old girl in June 2020
The plea deal gave him 25 years in prison for trafficking and 10 years in prison for a related firearms violation. The sentences will run concurrently.
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
