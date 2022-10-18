ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'Chief Paul Lemoine Day': Former Port Neches Police chief has day named after him for his dedication to city

PORT NECHES, Texas — In honor of his decades of service and dedication to the city, a now former Port Neches Police chief had a day named after him. Paul Lemoine's last day as chief of the Port Neches Police Department was Friday, October 21, 2022. To show appreciation for all he has done, a proclamation was made making October 21 Chief Paul Lemoine Day.
PORT NECHES, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont woman with deep Texas history

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the community are mourning the loss of a beloved Beaumont native whose history can be traced back to the first settlers in Jefferson County. Rosine McFaddin Wilson died on Wednesday, October 19 2022 after a brief illness, according to her obituary. Not only is Wilson a fifth-generation Texas, but she is also a descendant of two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge

ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

