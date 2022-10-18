Read full article on original website
Opinion | The Coliseum is an eyesore, and plans for a new soccer stadium are grand | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every few years, it seems, the fate of the venerable – but empty – Mid-South Coliseum becomes headline news. But what Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is proposing for the 58-year-old arena just might be the grandest idea yet. He wants to partially demolish the...
Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
Professional Disc Golfers get ready for the Bud Hill Masters this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disc Golf players are gathering in the Mid-South this weekend for a big tournament. The Bud Hill Masters is an age-protected, professional divisions only disc golf tournament at Bud Hill Disc Golf Course in northwest Shelby County. “This is the biggest deal we’ve had,” said property...
Like taboo, but the Memphis Mane edition| Local Memphian creates Memphis inspired card game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Jamal Boddie shared his love for Memphis by creating a Memphis-inspired card game, one that could one day be a house favorite for all those from the beautiful land of Memphis. Boddie's ‘You can’t say that’ Memphis Mane edition is now available for preorder, with...
Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
Breaking News: CA REPORT-Memphis asking state for $684-Million for FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium & AutoZone Park Renovation PLUS new soccer stadium
Breaking News: CA REPORT-Memphis asking state for $684-Million for FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium & AutoZone Park Renovation PLUS new soccer stadium
wknofm.org
Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis
This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
State Public Charter School Commission rejects two Memphis charter appeals
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission rejected the appeals of two proposed Memphis charter schools on Tuesday.The nine-member board’s decision upholds the recommendations of Tess Stovall, the commission’s executive director, and the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board’s decision earlier this year to deny the applications for Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. The decision is final, and the two schools will not open in August 2023 as local charter leaders...
storyboardmemphis.org
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial
There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis for 16th anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis once again for its 16th anniversary. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 on Riverside Dr. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event still stands as the region's longest running arts festival, featuring more...
localmemphis.com
What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
foodgressing.com
Memphis Christmas 2022: Events, Things to Do
Not just the home of blues, soul, and rock n’ roll, the City of Memphis Tennessee is decking the streets with tinsel and holly, to welcome the jolliest time of the year. With an exciting line-up of events and activities already planned for this Christmas, it will be difficult to be blue in Memphis this festive season! Here’s a look at some top picks for festive fun during Memphis Christmas 2022:
Here's how non-profit organizations can apply for Memphis City Council Community Grant Program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council Community Grant Program reopened its application period and is now accepting grant applications until October 31. Those who wish to apply for the grant program must apply online. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on the final day. To apply...
EPA tells South Memphis residents little recourse exists to deal with toxic emissions
At Monumental Baptist church in South Memphis, local residents lined up to tell federal officials how cancer possibly linked to their environment had taken their loved ones, friends and family. Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency flew into town to inform residents of the possible deadly consequences of living near Sterilization Services of Tennessee, […] The post EPA tells South Memphis residents little recourse exists to deal with toxic emissions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
This former Grizzlies player will be featured at the 2022 Memphis Indie Film Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Grind City Media announced Thursday the documentary that followed Zach Randolph’s time in Memphis has been selected to participate in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival. “#50ForDaCity” will be featured in the “hometowner” category of the festival and screened Sunday, October 23 at 1:30...
Representing New York, Mid-South native named Miss United States 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congratulations go out to Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson, who was crowned Miss United States Sunday night at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Donaldson represented New York, where she attends Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as a Ph.D. student studying Controlled Environment Agriculture. She has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from American University and a Master of Science in Lighting of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
University of Memphis Dietitian trains students on proper nutrition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday October 18th, ten 9th grade girls from Hutchison School visited the R. Brad Martin Student Wellness Center at the University of Memphis, in the Tiger Food Lab, to learn about healthy eating, cooking techniques, and steps to becoming a Dietitian. The Tiger Food Lab houses...
Memphis Mud Yacht Club: Low river levels create mess at Mud Island Marina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good luck getting out of the mud. The Mississippi River continues to plunge to historic lows and it’s causing a big, muddy problem at the Mud Island Marina. As FOX13 found out, it certainly isn’t floating anyone’s boat. The water level has gotten...
MLGW announces 2022 student poster contest | Here's what you can win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW has announced the theme, prize and entry deadline for their 2022 student poster contest. The theme this year is disaster preparedness and they’re asking students to help design the newest MLGW Power League Superhero, “Crisis Crusher.”. The contest is designed to allow students...
tri-statedefender.com
Mason mayoral race goes on amid a legal challenge
A candidate for mayor of Mason, Tennessee, who was disqualified after failing to meet the town’s residency requirements, is blasting the Tipton County NAACP, accusing the chapter of playing partisan politics to remove him from the ballot. Thomas Burrell thinks he still will be on the Nov. 8 election...
