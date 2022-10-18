ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis

This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
State Public Charter School Commission rejects two Memphis charter appeals

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission rejected the appeals of two proposed Memphis charter schools on Tuesday.The nine-member board’s decision upholds the recommendations of Tess Stovall, the commission’s executive director, and the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board’s decision earlier this year to deny the applications for Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. The decision is final, and the two schools will not open in August 2023 as local charter leaders...
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial

There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
Memphis Christmas 2022: Events, Things to Do

Not just the home of blues, soul, and rock n’ roll, the City of Memphis Tennessee is decking the streets with tinsel and holly, to welcome the jolliest time of the year. With an exciting line-up of events and activities already planned for this Christmas, it will be difficult to be blue in Memphis this festive season! Here’s a look at some top picks for festive fun during Memphis Christmas 2022:
EPA tells South Memphis residents little recourse exists to deal with toxic emissions

At Monumental Baptist church in South Memphis, local residents lined up to tell federal officials how cancer possibly linked to their environment had taken their loved ones, friends and family.  Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency flew into town to inform residents of the possible deadly consequences of living near Sterilization Services of Tennessee, […] The post EPA tells South Memphis residents little recourse exists to deal with toxic emissions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Representing New York, Mid-South native named Miss United States 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congratulations go out to Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson, who was crowned Miss United States Sunday night at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Donaldson represented New York, where she attends Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as a Ph.D. student studying Controlled Environment Agriculture. She has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from American University and a Master of Science in Lighting of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Mason mayoral race goes on amid a legal challenge

A candidate for mayor of Mason, Tennessee, who was disqualified after failing to meet the town’s residency requirements, is blasting the Tipton County NAACP, accusing the chapter of playing partisan politics to remove him from the ballot. Thomas Burrell thinks he still will be on the Nov. 8 election...
