abcnews4.com
Charleston Moves' 6th annual Pedal & Panache coming in November
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Move's sixth annual Pedal & Panache is just two weeks away!. The event will be hosted at The Bower at Edmund's Oast Thursday, November 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pedal & Panache will have live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.
abcnews4.com
Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
charlestondaily.net
Free Lowcountry Event for parents with special needs children – Saturday, November 5, 2022
What: Getting By Is Not Enough: Discover the Resources Your Child Needs. When: Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 10 AM – 12 PM. Where: 672 Marina Drive, Suite #104, Charleston, SC 29492. Has your child recently been diagnosed with a disability? Is your child struggling in school and...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
Summerville's newest Chick-fil-A to hold grand opening on Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Cane Bay. The franchise location, located in the Cane Bay Shopping Center at 1726 State Road, will open for business on Thursday, and will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. In celebration of...
Charleston City Paper
These Charleston establishments bring French fries to the forefront
French fries can be a simple side dish added to almost any meal. Burger? Pair it with fries. Steak? Fries, please. This crispy variety of potato is often an unadorned, though beloved, afterthought, but with the right toppings, fries can be the star of the show — the pièce de résistance of a night out.
Charleston City Paper
Death is a Drag shows a different side of Charleston’s history
Charleston Culinary Tours brought legendary Charleston drag queen Kira Lee into its fold recently as a guide for the Death is a Drag tours, a new take on its usual tours. Charleston Culinary Tours general manager Charley Smith recognized Lee as a local drag queen after he was sent recommendations for new guides and wanted to see if she was interested in a new concept. She was. With that, the Death is a Drag tour was born. It was Kira kismet.
abcnews4.com
City meets prerequisites to use $18.1 million grant toward Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is one step closer to better connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston, a spokesperson for the city announced on Thursday. In 2019, the city applied for and received a grant worth $18.1 million to be used toward the planning and construction...
Tanger Outlets Charleston to host Tanger BOO Bash, Oct. 30
Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on Oct. 30 from noon – 3 p.m. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can also expect goblin games, cauldron crafts and a family costume contest! Contest prizes will be awarded to best family costume, top three most creative kids costume and a top dog award for the best dog costume.
abcnews4.com
Spoleto Festival announces death of Director of Chamber Music after cancer battle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Spoleto Festival USA leaders say Director of Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall died Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Nuttall, 56, died at home in California. He had hosted the festival's chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre since 2010. Spoleto Festival USA General Director...
charlestondaily.net
Today is the Grand Opening of Ruby’s New York Style Bagels in Mount Pleasant, SC
Let’s all welcome to the neighborhood Ruby’s New York Style Bagels who opened their doors today at 7 AM at 280 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC. We are so excited to have this new business in the Mount Pleasant community. Come and enjoy a fresh and delicious...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Missing statue
Blotter of the week: Charleston police responded to a house in West Ashley Oct. 3 after a woman reported her $200 black and tan ceramic Rottweiler statue was missing. She called the police immediately when she got home from church the day before and saw it was gone, but she had dialed the wrong number. She showed the police a picture of the dog statue she had in her phone. Police asked her to email the picture, but never received it. But maybe there’s still a chance.
counton2.com
Lidl opens new grocery store in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lidl US, a top grocer in the country, opened a new store in North Charleston Wednesday morning. The grand opening of Lidl North Charleston, located at 8849 Dorchester Road, was held Wednesday and attended by local leaders including Mayor Keith Summey. “We are proud...
wpde.com
Enjoy spooky Lowcountry Haunted Houses this weekend
Halloween season is among us, and the Lowcountry has haunted houses for those who want to get their scare on. Southern Screams is a company specializing in all things horror. The haunted house is located at 102 Aragon Avenue in North Charleston. Southern Screams also donates a portion of its proceeds each year to the Charleston Animal Society and other non-profits in the Lowcountry.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston residents displaced after house fire on Ballantine Drive: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire that displaced an adult and two children on Wednesday night, October 19th. Crews arrived at the scene at 8:40 p.m. on the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive, reporting heavy smoke from the garage. Crews extinguished...
New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek
A new fire station is in the works for Goose Creek. GCFD Fire Station IV will be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and St. James Avenue in Carnes Crossroads. The post New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Have A Mosquito Problem? Berkeley County Wants To Know
County officials said the team is out and about working hard to spray all requested areas, as weather permits. The post Have A Mosquito Problem? Berkeley County Wants To Know appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
