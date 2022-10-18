ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Charleston Moves' 6th annual Pedal & Panache coming in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Move's sixth annual Pedal & Panache is just two weeks away!. The event will be hosted at The Bower at Edmund's Oast Thursday, November 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pedal & Panache will have live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville's newest Chick-fil-A to hold grand opening on Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Cane Bay. The franchise location, located in the Cane Bay Shopping Center at 1726 State Road, will open for business on Thursday, and will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. In celebration of...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

These Charleston establishments bring French fries to the forefront

 French fries can be a simple side dish added to almost any meal. Burger? Pair it with fries. Steak? Fries, please. This crispy variety of potato is often an unadorned, though beloved, afterthought, but with the right toppings, fries can be the star of the show — the pièce de résistance of a night out.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Death is a Drag shows a different side of Charleston’s history

Charleston Culinary Tours brought legendary Charleston drag queen Kira Lee into its fold recently as a guide for the Death is a Drag tours, a new take on its usual tours. Charleston Culinary Tours general manager Charley Smith recognized Lee as a local drag queen after he was sent recommendations for new guides and wanted to see if she was interested in a new concept. She was. With that, the Death is a Drag tour was born. It was Kira kismet.
CHARLESTON, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Charleston to host Tanger BOO Bash, Oct. 30

Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on Oct. 30 from noon – 3 p.m. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can also expect goblin games, cauldron crafts and a family costume contest! Contest prizes will be awarded to best family costume, top three most creative kids costume and a top dog award for the best dog costume.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Missing statue

Blotter of the week: Charleston police responded to a house in West Ashley Oct. 3 after a woman reported her $200 black and tan ceramic Rottweiler statue was missing. She called the police immediately when she got home from church the day before and saw it was gone, but she had dialed the wrong number. She showed the police a picture of the dog statue she had in her phone. Police asked her to email the picture, but never received it. But maybe there’s still a chance.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lidl opens new grocery store in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lidl US, a top grocer in the country, opened a new store in North Charleston Wednesday morning. The grand opening of Lidl North Charleston, located at 8849 Dorchester Road, was held Wednesday and attended by local leaders including Mayor Keith Summey. “We are proud...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Enjoy spooky Lowcountry Haunted Houses this weekend

Halloween season is among us, and the Lowcountry has haunted houses for those who want to get their scare on. Southern Screams is a company specializing in all things horror. The haunted house is located at 102 Aragon Avenue in North Charleston. Southern Screams also donates a portion of its proceeds each year to the Charleston Animal Society and other non-profits in the Lowcountry.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

House fire in N. Charleston displaces three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

