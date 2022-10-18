Blotter of the week: Charleston police responded to a house in West Ashley Oct. 3 after a woman reported her $200 black and tan ceramic Rottweiler statue was missing. She called the police immediately when she got home from church the day before and saw it was gone, but she had dialed the wrong number. She showed the police a picture of the dog statue she had in her phone. Police asked her to email the picture, but never received it. But maybe there’s still a chance.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO