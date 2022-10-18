Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Amazon deals: Barbie dolls sets up to 51% off, Play-Doh Advent Calendar only $14.84 after coupon, Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush only $19.99 (60% off)
His post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has some great deals right now including Barbie dolls and sets up to 51% off, Play-Doh Advent Calendar for only $14.84 after coupon, Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container for only $14.99 (50% off), Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads for $19.99 (60% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
Amazon Holiday Gift Guide: Best deals on tech, fashion, kitchen, toys, more
Hot on the heels of Amazon’s 2nd Prime Day of the year, Amazon has released its 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, and it’s packed with can’t miss deals for customers who want to get a jump on the winter shopping season. From big discounts on Amazon devices like...
CNET
Best Gifts for Readers in 2022: Kindle, iPad Mini, Kobo and More
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Buy someone a book as a gift, and they have... one book. Buy someone a book-reading device, and they have access to almost any book ever published. I especially appreciate how E Ink readers have remained largely single-function devices, focusing on reading (and occasionally note-taking), rather than branching out into games, video chats or work apps.
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
When will Walmart release its Black Friday 2022 ad with deals?
Retailers are gearing up for the holidays early this year with more deals available sooner than ever before. However, the biggest splash is yet to come on Black Friday 2022. Shoppers highly anticipate the release of Black Friday ads from all major retailers, including Walmart. Walmart rolls out its Black...
Black Friday 2022 early deals: Price drops at Samsung, Walmart, Target, Amazon and more
Black Friday 2022 is still over a month away, but that doesn’t mean shoppers have to wait for a good deal on their must-haves for the holidays. The traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season typically is on Black Friday on Nov. 25, 2022. But several retailers, such as...
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
Score early Black Friday deals at Target right now—shop Microsoft, Costway and Vizio
Target has plenty of early Black Friday deals available right now. Find Target deals on furniture, TVs, laptops and more before Black Friday 2022.
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Just Hit $799 on Amazon
Yes, Apple dropped an all-new MacBook Air this summer but we're putting that to the side for now. Amazon has the excellent M1 MacBook Air just dropped to $799. It's a laptop with plenty of performance for movie editing as well as a boatload of tabs open in Chrome or Safari. Let's break down what makes this a fantastic holiday deal.
The best sales to shop today: Vitamix, Bose, Dyson and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on a Reconditioned Vitamix 5300 Blender, a discounted Thermapen One and savings on IT Cosmetics. All that and more below.
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today
Now’s the time to get Samsung’s 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV for under a thousand dollars. The Samsung Q70A, which usually costs $1,400, is part of a special, limited-time offering that has slashed the price by nearly a third, down to $948. We haven’t covered a sale for more than $400 dollars off for this ultra-high-definition TV in the past, so you likely won’t see a deal this good for quite some time. The best part? Unlike some of our Samsung TV deals, this sale is directly from Amazon, so you can enjoy free shipping and any Amazon Prime perks you have alongside the deal.
TechRadar
iPad preorders - where to buy the all-new entry-level Apple tablet
The all-new Apple iPad (2022) has been revealed in a surprisingly unceremonious announcement by Apple, though it looks like the biggest refresh to the manufacturer's standard tablet for some time. You don't have to wait until next week to buy it, though, as preorders for the new iPad are available right now. Check below for the latest availability at all the major retailers in the US, UK and Australia.
Shop These iRobot Roomba Pre-Black Friday Sales For Deals As Low as $228
Robotic vacuums are a game-changer for those looking to stay on top of the mess that comes from pets and kids. Best of all? You don't even have to think about it. Nearly all robotic vacuum cleaners allow you to set the device to clean on a pre-set schedule and voila! No more lugging that bulky vacuum out of the hall closet. The magical technology, as you probably no, typically comes with a not-so-enchanting price tag; but as we inch closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we're already seeing plenty of deals on this coveted appliance. Now for an affordable price, snag a vacuum that can map out your entire floor plan and empty itself. If you are considering getting yourself a vacuum, 'tis the season to buy! We have rounded up the best Roomba Pre-Black Friday deals, plus a few others we couldn't resist. Happy cleaning!
New York Post
Apple fans will love these products and accessories on sale
Whether you’re a diehard Apple fan or someone who just appreciates when something works well, Apple products are some of the best in class. The only issue is the price. Even third-party accessories for Apple products often carry a heavy price tag, but things may be a little more affordable during our Apple Days sale.
Black Friday Samsung deals 2022: everything to expect across TVs, watches, tablets and more
We're rounding up everything you can expect to see from Black Friday Samsung deals in 2022 - all across the brand's massive range.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum: our 6 top Dyson vacuums to buy
Find the best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for your home with our expert guide
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0