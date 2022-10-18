Frenship boys, No. 1 Sands girls among South Plains teams in TABC basketball preseason poll
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its preseason rankings Monday, and plenty of South Plains teams are represented.
Reigning state champion Sands is No. 1 in the Class 1A girls poll. There are four others ranked second — Lorenzo, Trinity Christian and Kingdom Prep on the boys' side and the Idalou, New Home and Trinity girls.
The two-time reigning TAPPS 4A state champion Lubbock Christian girls, who dropped to 3A, are ranked third.
BOYS
CLASS 6A — 1. Duncanville; 2. San Antonio Brennan; 3. Allen; 4. Richardson Lake Highlands; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek; 6. Dickinson; 7. Arlington Martin; 8. Austin Westlake; 9. Beaumont United; 10. Cy Falls; 11. Richardson; 12. Humble Atascocita; 13. SA Reagan; 14. Mansfield Legacy; 15. Laredo United; 16. Fort Bend Elkins; 17. San Marcos; 18. Cy Creek; 19. The Woodlands College Park; 20. North Crowley; 21. SA Warren; 22. DeSoto; 23. South Grand Prairie; 24. Pearland Dawson; 25. Frenship.
CLASS 5A — 1. Dallas Kimball; 2. FB Marshall; 3. Birdville; 4. Lancaster; 5. Killeen Ellison; 6. Boerne Champion; 7. Laredo Nixon; 8. Frisco Memorial; 9. Mansfield Summit; 10. Manvel; 11. SA Wagner; 12. Amarillo High; 13. Dallas South Oak Cliff; 14. Fort Worth Wyatt; 15. College Station A&M Consolidated; 16. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff; 17. Mansfield Timberview; 18. Lucas Lovejoy; 19. Crosby; 20. Liberty Hill; 21. Lufkin; 22. Colleyville Heritage; 23. Midlothian; 24. Leander Rouse; 25. Barbers Hill.
CLASS 4A — 1. Dallas Carter; 2. Oak Cliff Faith Family; 3. Silsbee; 4. Wichita Falls Hirschi; 5. Houston Washington; 6. Boerne; 7. Waco Connally; 8. Stafford; 9. Canyon Randall; 10. Sulphur Springs; 11. Canyon; 12. Pleasanton; 13. Jacksonville; 14. Dallas Lincoln; 15. Houston Furr; 16. Houston Yates; 17. Decatur; 18. Van Alstyne; 19. LaMarque; 20. Somerset; 21. Hereford; 22. Wilmer Hutchins; 23. Hamshire-Fannett; 24. Estacado; 25. Hardin-Jefferson.
CLASS 3A — 1. Dallas Madison; 2. Hitchcock; 3. SA Cole; 4. Brock; 5. CC London; 6. Shallowater; 7. Peaster; 8. Lorena; 9. WF City View; 10. Tatum; 11. Diboll; 12. Ponder; 13. Crockett; 14. Crystal City; 15. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; 16. Winnie East Chambers; 17. Mineola; 18. Franklin; 19. Holliday; 20. Lytle; 21. Nacogdoches Central Heights; 22. Hooks; 23. Childress; 24. Poth; 25. Orangefield.
CLASS 2A — 1. Clarendon; 2. Lipan; 3. La Rue La Poynor; 4. Flatonia; 5. New Home; 6. Timpson; 7. New Deal; 8. Big Sandy; 9. Martin's Mill; 10. Tolar; 11. Douglass; 12. Stockdale; 13. Hearne; 14. Beckville; 15. Seymour; 16. Frankston; 17. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins; 18. Big Lake Reagan County; 19. Port Aransas; 20. Mumford; 21. Christoval; 22. Thorndale; 23. Nocona; 24. Tenaha; 25. Wolfe City.
CLASS 1A — 1. Graford; 2. Lorenzo; 3. Mertzon Irion County; 4. Calvert; 5. Jayton; 6. Tilden McMullen County; 7. Dodd City; 8. Nazareth; 9. Slidell; 10. Clyde Eula; 11. Martinsville; 12. Texline; 13. Abbott; 14. Whitharral; 15. Perrin-Whitt; 16. San Perlita; 17. Munday; 18. Huckabay; 19. Laneville; 20. Garden City; 21. Lenorah Grady; 22. Lingleville; 23. Neches; 24. Waelder; 25. Electra.
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A — 1. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy; 2. Plano John Paul II; 3. Houston Christian; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran; 5. San Antonio Antonian Prep; 6. Houston St. Thomas Catholic; 7. Addison Trinity Christian Academy; 8. Houston St. John’s; 9. Dallas Bishop Lynch; 10. Episcopal School of Dallas.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A — 1. Houston Second Baptist; 2. San Antonio TMI Episcopal; 3. Austin St. Michael’s Catholic; 4. The Woodlands Christian Academy; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian; 6. Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal; 7. Fort Worth Christian; 8. Midland Christian; 9. Grapevine Faith Christian; 10. Houston Lutheran South Academy.
TAPPS 4A — 1. Arlington Grace Prep; 2. Trinity Christian; 3. Schertz John Paul II; 4. Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy; 5. Bullard Brook Hill School; 6. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal School; 7. Austin Brentwood Christian School; 8. McKinney Christian School; 9. Austin Hill Country Christian School; 10. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian School.
TAPPS 3A — 1. Houston Westbury Christian School; 2. Houston Lutheran North; 3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy; 4. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy; 5. Lubbock Christian; 6. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School; 7. Marble Falls Faith Academy; 8. Plano Corem Deo Academy; 9. Huntsville Alpha Omega; 10. Tomball Rosehill Christian School.
TAPPS 2A — 1. Houston Grace Christian; 2. Kingdom Prep; 3. Longview Christian; 4. Galveston O’Connell; 5. Red Oak Ovilla Christian; 6. Beaumont Legacy Christian; 7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic; 8. All Saints; 9. Bulverde Bracken Christian; 10. Garland Christian Academy.
TAPPS 1A — 1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate; 2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy; 3. Irving Faustina; 4. Kingwood Covenant; 5. Cypress Covenant; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone; 8. Houston Beren Academy; 9. Sherman Texoma Christian; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist.
GIRLS
CLASS 6A — 1. DeSoto; 2. South Grand Prairie; 3. SA Clark; 4. Duncanville; 5. Humble Summer Creek; 6. Cibolo Steele; 7. Denton Braswell; 8. Houston Memorial; 9. SA Brennan; 10. SA Harlan; 11. Cedar Hill; 12. Coppell; 13. Austin High; 14. Pearland; 15. FW Boswell; 16. Alvin Shadow Creek; 17. Converse Judson; 18. Mesquite Horn; 19. Katy Seven Lakes; 20. Plano East; 21. Southlake Carroll; 22. Katy Tompkins; 23. Tomball Memorial; 24. Friendswood Clear Brook; 25. Royse City.
CLASS 5A — 1. Cedar Park; 2. Frisco Memorial; 3. McKinney North; 4. College Station; 5. Argyle; 6. Amarillo High; 7. Frisco Liberty; 8. SA Wagner; 9. Lubbock-Cooper; 10. Mansfield Timberview; 11. Pflugerville Hendrickson; 12. Monterey; 13. Frisco Lone Star; 14. CC Veterans Memorial; 15. Lake Dallas; 16. Manvel; 17. Georgetown; 18. Pflugerville; 19. El Paso Chapin; 20. Red Oak; 21. Houston Sterling; 22. Brownsville Veterans Memorial; 23. Midlothian Heritage; 24. Castroville Medina Valley; 25. New Braunfels Canyon.
CLASS 4A — 1. Brownsboro; 2. Hardin-Jefferson; 3. Fredricksburg; 4. Dallas Lincoln; 5. Boerne; 6. Canyon; 7. Levelland; 8. Sunnyvale; 9. Beeville Jones; 10. Waco La Vega; 11. Sanger; 12. Decatur; 13. Kennedale; 14. Palestine; 15. Glen Rose; 16. Stephenville; 17. Devine; 18. La Vernia; 19. Seminole; 20. La Grange; 21. Bishop; 22. Rockport-Fulton; 23. Giddings; 24. Canton; 25. Geronimo Navarro.
CLASS 3A — 1. Fairfield; 2. Idalou; 3. Winnsboro; 4. Peaster; 5. Holliday; 6. Tuscola Jim Ned; 7. Canadian; 8. Pottsboro; 9. Brock; 10. Lyford; 11. Wall; 12. Central Heights; 13. Little River Academy; 14. Lorena; 15. Shallowater; 16. Edgewood; 17. Bushland; 18. Woodville; 19. Aransas Pass; 20. Maypearl; 21. SA Cole; 22. Mount Vernon; 23. Columbus; 24. Crystal City; 25. Waskom.
CLASS 2A — 1. Gruver; 2. New Home; 3. Lipan; 4. Panhandle; 5. Martin's Mill; 6. Nocona; 7. San Saba; 8. Farwell; 9. Sudan; 10. Sundown; 11. Lovelady; 12. Stamford; 13. Mason; 14. Douglass; 15. Windthorst; 16. Weimar; 17. La Rue La Poynor; 18. Woden; 19. Harper; 20. Tenaha; 21. Schlenburg; 22. Evadale; 23. Muenster; 24. Alvord; 25. Chireno.
CLASS 1A — 1. Sands; 2. Huckabay; 3. Nazareth; 4. Neches; 5. Hermleigh; 6. Borden County; 7. Slidell; 8. Robert Lee; 9. Dodd City; 10. Moulton; 11. Roscoe Highland; 12. Jayton; 13. Veribest; 14. Westbrook; 15. Tilden McMullen County; 16. Saltillo; 17. Wells; 18. Richland Springs; 19. Lingleville; 20. Priddy; 21. Mertzon Irion County; 22. Whiteface; 23. Spur; 24. Eden; 25. D’Hanis.
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A — 1. Houston Christian; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch; 3. Plano John Paul 2; 4. San Antonio Antonian Prep; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian; 6. Bellaire Episcopal; 7. Prestonwood Christian; 8. Dallas Parish Episcopal; 9. Houston The Village School; 10. Houston St. Agnes Academy.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A — 1. Houston Second Baptist; 2. Liberty Christian Argyle; 3. Southwest Christian Fort Worth; 4. Corpus Christi IWA; 5. Tyler Grace Community; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian School; 7. Austin Hyde Park; 8. Geneva School of Boerne; 9. Midland Christian High School; 10. Houston Lutheran South.
TAPPS 4A — 1. Dallas Christian Mesquite; 2. Trinity Christian; 3. Legacy Prep The Woodlands; 4. St. Thomas Episcopal; 5. Lake County Christian Ft Worth; 6. Arlington Pantego; 7. Geneva School of Boerne; 8. Arlington Grace Prep; 9. Cypress Christian; 10. Bay Area Christian League City.
TAPPS 3A — 1. Lutheran North Houston; 2. Rosehill Tomball; 3. Lubbock Christian; 4. Denton Calvary; 5. Lutheran San Antonio; 6. Weatherford Christian; 7. Cornerstone McKinney; 8. Legacy Beaumont; 9. Castle Hills San Antonio; 10. Amarillo San Jacinto.
TAPPS 2A — 1. Shiner St. Paul; 2. Fort Worth Bethesda; 3. Halletsville Sacred Heart; 4. Kingdom Prep; 5. Red Oak Ovilla; 6. Dallas First Baptist; 7. Southcrest; 8. All Saints; 9. Bryan Allen Academy; 10. Houston Grace Christian.
TAPPS 1A — 1. San Angelo Cornerstone; 2. Edinburg Harvest Christian; 3. Cypress Covenant; 4. Wichita Falls Christ Academy; 5. Granbury Cornerstone Christian; 6. Sherman Texoma Christian; 7. Weatherford Victory Baptist; 8. Wichita Christian; 9. Conroe Calvary Baptist; 10. Athens Christian Prep.
