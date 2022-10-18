Read full article on original website
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
An dministrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
Hays County fire department severely understaffed, average of 3 firefighters per shift
South Hays Fire & Rescue is struggling right now with fewer volunteer firefighters. It's the last 100% volunteer department left in the county.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
Marijuana cases, cite and release numbers low in Williamson County
230 seems low for a county of nearly 600,000, but Holcomb says that could be for a few reasons. Like that cite and release is optional and only a few departments in the county practice it.
fox7austin.com
12-foot Halloween skeleton to be replaced by creator after it was stolen from Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - A security camera showed a thief steal a 12-foot Halloween skeleton from the front yard of a Northwest Austin home. On Oct. 15, a white SUV drove up and stopped in front of a home on Fathom Circle in Oak Shadows Condominiums. "We have a very blatant,...
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
fox7austin.com
Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family
AUSTIN, Texas - A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras. Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
Nearly 60 arrests after DWI operations during ACL weekends
The Austin Police Department said it conducted a DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiative over the past two weekends.
fox7austin.com
2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
‘Someone is eventually going to die waiting on hold for Austin 911’: Pressure builds for 911 operator staffing
Monday, it told KXAN it's down 23 dispatchers out of 75 allotted staff and down 49 operators out of 105 positions.
Texas, Austin groups report increase in runaways
Terry Cole, founder of Austin's Street Youth Ministry, said the number of families reaching out to them seeking help locating runaways has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.
‘The call center is going to collapse’: 911 operator says many are at their breaking point
Long waits continue for 911 callers as cries for help are now becoming more urgent.
Surf park development planned for southeast Austin
The website calls the project the biggest surf park development on the planet. It'll be a 400-acre community - named Pura Vida - with a 12-acre Surf Lake at its center.
Motorcyclist dead after collision on I-35 ramp
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle on South Interstate 35 ramp early Thursday morning. Around 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 20, Austin-Travis County Emergency Services (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a motorcyclist that had collided with another vehicle on South I-35 northbound to East Ben White eastbound ramp.
fox7austin.com
Video: Man steals steel-wood fire pit from Lakeway home; police investigating
LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect seen stealing a steel-wood burning fire pit. Police said on Oct. 1, around 5:35 p.m., a white male suspect is seen on video entering a property in the 100 blk of Sailfish in Lakeway. He is later seen loading a steel-wood burning fire pit into the bed of a gray pickup truck.
CBS Austin
Caught on camera: Woman steals 14-foot Halloween skeleton from NW Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot Halloween skeleton from a northwest Austin neighborhood in broad daylight and the owner needs the public's help in locating it. A Ring camera captured the moment a white SUV parks in front of Grazia Ruskin's house located...
Lawsuit claims excessive force by APD officers during mental health crisis
Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin and three of its officers, claiming the officers used excessive force against a man the attorneys say had a history of suicidal thoughts.
fox7austin.com
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
