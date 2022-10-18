ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family

AUSTIN, Texas - A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras. Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
FLORENCE, TX
fox7austin.com

2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Motorcyclist dead after collision on I-35 ramp

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle on South Interstate 35 ramp early Thursday morning. Around 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 20, Austin-Travis County Emergency Services (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a motorcyclist that had collided with another vehicle on South I-35 northbound to East Ben White eastbound ramp.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video: Man steals steel-wood fire pit from Lakeway home; police investigating

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect seen stealing a steel-wood burning fire pit. Police said on Oct. 1, around 5:35 p.m., a white male suspect is seen on video entering a property in the 100 blk of Sailfish in Lakeway. He is later seen loading a steel-wood burning fire pit into the bed of a gray pickup truck.
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy