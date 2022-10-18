Read full article on original website
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva,...
Motion filed to combine SAFE-T Act lawsuits into one
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — State's attorneys across Illinois have taken new legal action against the SAFE-T Act. A provision of the act, the Pre-trial Fairness Act, goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 and not everyone is on board. Dozens of Illinois state's attorneys have filed lawsuits to...
Illinois ranks 3rd in nation for catalytic converter thefts, says insurance company
Since 2019, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation, according to a recent State Farm report. The insurance provider's data from the most recent 12-month period indicates that Illinois ranked third in the nation in catalytic converter theft. State Farms' top five states in claims being...
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
Sparks fly over SAFE-T Act during final gubernatorial debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The second gubernatorial debate between Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey was held Tuesday night. It was the final debate before the midterm elections. The controversial SAFE-T Act provision of eliminating cash bail was once again brought up during the hour-long debate. Gov....
National ACT test scores are the lowest they have been in 30 years, Missouri's drops also
Fulton — According to a report from the ACT organization the class of 2022 scored a 19.8 out of 36 nationally, which are the lowest scores in 30 years. Missouri’s class of 2022 scored above the national average with a 20.2, but still lower than previous years. The...
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
Quincy coalition awarded funds to address systemic health disparities
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state including one in Quincy to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group (QMG), YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease,...
Pritzker and Bailey discuss abortion at Gubernatorial Debate
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey debated Tuesday night in Chicago. Tuesday night's debate got heated on a number of topics, but abortion and women's reproductive rights were a big one. Gov. Pritzker argued that Darren Bailey wants to jail doctors...
Reynolds v. Dejear: Iowa Governor debate highlights rift in ideologies
It was a big day for Iowa politics, with the only debate in Iowa's race for governor taking place Monday evening. The heated debate for the governorship, and a new poll showing a dead heat in the race for Senate, come as Iowa's most powerful positions go up for grabs in just over three weeks from now.
Absentee voting starts on Wednesday in Iowa
IOWA (KHQA) — Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office, and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
Illinois Poison Control shares tips to keep children safe on Halloween
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is giving out tips to keep your children safe on Halloween. Officials say it is rare for Halloween candy to be poisoned but IPC manages cases each year involving dry ice, glow sticks, and more. “It is very rare to get...
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
