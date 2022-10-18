Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Inside Nova
Republican candidates bolster fundraising in election homestretch; Democrats still hold advantage overall
Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives. Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the...
Inside Nova
Culpeper chief violates personnel policy with Spanberger endorsement
Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins seemingly violated the town's personnel policy manual by appearing in uniform on town property in a new television political advertisement, endorsing Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for reelection. The ad, called "Shocked," shows Jenkins, a Republican, endorsing Spanberger for reelection in Virginia’s 7th District in his...
‘Armed and dangerous’: FBI searching for bank robber in Virginia
FBI Richmond is assisting King George County Sheriff's Office in an armed bank robbery investigation.
Inside Nova
Tips lead to arrest of D.C. man in rape at Vienna hotel
Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 4 p.m. at Metro Center Station, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The department earlier...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj under fire by fellow Democrat for 'misleading the public'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — At Tuesday’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D) criticized how County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) handled a recent high-profile case that involved releasing an accused killer from jail. “When someone makes a mistake and uses the county...
Inside Nova
Kettle Run student asks Fauquier Board of Supervisors to rename John Mosby and Lee highways
Mia Heller, the Kettle Run High School student who started a petition to rename John S. Mosby and Lee highways, went before the Fauquier Board of Supervisors last week to make her request official. In July, Heller, 15, published a petition on Change.org requesting that the county rename both roadways...
Inside Nova
InFive: Four shot and killed, debate called off and a touch of winter
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police last night said they had a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic. 4. Debate called off. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger...
arlnow.com
FBI raid on the Pike targeted an ABC News producer, Rolling Stone reports
A national media outlet has shed some light on a mysterious FBI raid in Arlington earlier this year. Rolling Stone reports that the raid on a Columbia Pike apartment building, which ARLnow first reported in April, targeted a well-known ABC News producer, James Gordon Meek. Meek, an Emmy award winner...
virginiamercury.com
A Caribbean cruise in a Fairfax sheriff’s office contract and more Va. headlines
• Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger pulled out of a planned debate Friday with Republican challenger Yesli Yega, citing logistical concerns like the choice of moderator and security plans. Vega had declined to participate in a separate debate last month.—Prince William Times. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’ll ask the...
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Inside Nova
Letter: Proponents of Missing Middle need to stop the gaslighting
Editor: Sorry to see the Sun Gazette did not support the legitimate concerns about the Missing Middle plans and instead endorsed the status quo for County Board member. If ever a fresh voice was needed to balance the five like-minded members who rule the county with their densification cudgel, it is now!
NBC Washington
‘What is Going on Here?': Suspect in Virginia Man's Killing Nearly Released From Jail, Criminal Case Stalled
The family of a man murdered in Virginia lived through frightening moments Wednesday when it appeared his accused killer might be released from the Fairfax County jail. It will be a year ago on Thursday that 73-year-old Nelson Alexander was shot as he went to get money from a Falls Church ATM on his way to work.
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate a possible abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
Inside Nova
Fairfax looks at revising policies to accommodate equity
Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees. The Chairman’s Task Force on Equity and Opportunity recommends the county intentionally ensure diverse representation in its power and decision making, Chief Equity Officer Karla...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. parents take legal action, try to stop controversial superintendent hire
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools is set to start the job in just two weeks, but a new legal petition is trying to stop that from happening. Christina Ramos and Jeffrey Glazer recently filed the petition in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, asking for...
NBC Washington
‘Senseless': Virginia Man Charged With Killing 3 Family Members, Tenant in Woodbridge Home
A 24-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Woodbridge home and killing three members of a family — a recently married couple and the wife's 19-year-old daughter — and their roommate. David Nathaniel Maine, of Woodbridge, also lived with the victims. He...
Comments / 2