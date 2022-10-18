ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Republican candidates bolster fundraising in election homestretch; Democrats still hold advantage overall

Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives. Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper chief violates personnel policy with Spanberger endorsement

Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins seemingly violated the town's personnel policy manual by appearing in uniform on town property in a new television political advertisement, endorsing Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for reelection. The ad, called "Shocked," shows Jenkins, a Republican, endorsing Spanberger for reelection in Virginia’s 7th District in his...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Tips lead to arrest of D.C. man in rape at Vienna hotel

Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 4 p.m. at Metro Center Station, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The department earlier...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Four shot and killed, debate called off and a touch of winter

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police last night said they had a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic. 4. Debate called off. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger...
DALE CITY, VA
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’

This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Proponents of Missing Middle need to stop the gaslighting

Editor: Sorry to see the Sun Gazette did not support the legitimate concerns about the Missing Middle plans and instead endorsed the status quo for County Board member. If ever a fresh voice was needed to balance the five like-minded members who rule the county with their densification cudgel, it is now!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO investigate a possible abduction

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Fairfax looks at revising policies to accommodate equity

Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees. The Chairman’s Task Force on Equity and Opportunity recommends the county intentionally ensure diverse representation in its power and decision making, Chief Equity Officer Karla...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘Life or death issue’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy