Read full article on original website
Related
marshallradio.net
Eugene Terra
Eugene Terra, age 80, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Springfield. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Eugene Anthony Terra was born March 13, 1942 in...
marshallradio.net
Lakeville Man Injured In One-Vehicle Incident in Murray County
(KMHL – Marshall) — At 7:27 Thursday evening, a 2022 Toyota Tundra, being driven by 59-year-old Randall Kruger of Lakeville, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Dovray Township of Murray County when he lost control and the vehicle rolled. Randall Kruger sustained non-life threatening injures and was transported to the Westbrook Hospital.
Comments / 0