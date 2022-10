(KMHL – Marshall) — At 7:27 Thursday evening, a 2022 Toyota Tundra, being driven by 59-year-old Randall Kruger of Lakeville, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Dovray Township of Murray County when he lost control and the vehicle rolled. Randall Kruger sustained non-life threatening injures and was transported to the Westbrook Hospital.

