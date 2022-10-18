10/18/22: American Black Journal – DPSCD Supt. Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Forgotten Harvest’s CEO Kirk Mayes, Detroit’s Black fraternities & sororities

The Detroit Public Schools Community District has an issue with attendance, and it’s not just students who miss class. Detroit’s Superintendents Report from Oct. 11 reveals that teachers in Detroit have absenteeism issues. It placed the share of “Teachers with Excellent or Moderate Attendance” at 60.4% for the 2021-22 academic year. This is down from 83.8% in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic, the teacher rate was at 69.5% in 2018-19 and 82.6% in 2019-20.

