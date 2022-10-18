10/18/22: American Black Journal – DPSCD Supt. Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Forgotten Harvest’s CEO Kirk Mayes, Detroit’s Black fraternities & sororities

Read full article on original website
onedetroitpbs.org
A community conversation on gun violence prevention with Detroit’s Black church leaders | The Black Church in Detroit
Emmy award-winning journalist Orlando Bailey hosts a community conversation on gun violence prevention. All across America in recent years, gun violence has disproportionately affected Black communities. Detroit’s neighborhoods and communities are no different. Gun violence has robbed Detroit’s communities of too many people. When community members unite together, however, they have the power to make change.
Eater
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit
A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
More than 10K Detroiters apply for water program; future funding sources still unclear
A record number of Detroiters enrolled in a new water affordability program saved an average of $63 on their September bill — but the city still lacks adequate funding to keep it running beyond the next year and a half. The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department launched...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Detroit teachers have an attendance problem
The Detroit Public Schools Community District has an issue with attendance, and it’s not just students who miss class. Detroit’s Superintendents Report from Oct. 11 reveals that teachers in Detroit have absenteeism issues. It placed the share of “Teachers with Excellent or Moderate Attendance” at 60.4% for the 2021-22 academic year. This is down from 83.8% in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic, the teacher rate was at 69.5% in 2018-19 and 82.6% in 2019-20.
East Village Magazine
An interview with Karen Weaver: “I am better qualified and I want to have an impact”
Editors’ Note: East Village Magazine conducted in-person interviews with both Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Karen Weaver, who are facing off in the Nov. 8 election — Neeley for a second consecutive term, Weaver for a return to the office Neeley won from her by 205 votes in 2019.
$35 million recycling facility coming to Detroit in 2023
Waste Management (WM), North America's largest waste hauler, plans to invest $35 million into a new state-of-the-art materials recovery facility coming to Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
fox2detroit.com
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit accuses towing company of targeting vulnerable people
During a confrontation with Goch and Sons Towing, New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick accused the company of predatory practices. The company disputed these allegations and claimed guns were used during the confrontation.
onedetroitpbs.org
Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes Announces His Resignation, Talks About Future Entrepreneurial Plans
Forgotten Harvest CEO and community leader Kirk Mayes has announced he’s stepping down from his role as CEO of the Oak Park-based food rescue nonprofit at the end of this year. The news comes shortly after Forgotten Harvest moved into a new 78,000-square-foot building on Eight Mile Road, more than doubling its footprint and capacity for serving the community. Mayes recently received the Eleanor Josaitis Unsung Hero Award from the Detroit Free Press.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman celebrates 90th birthday with 5th degree karate black belt
As she turned 90, Thelma Jones received her fifth-degree black belt. The Detroit woman has been practicing karate for 50 years, and has even used it to fight off criminals.
michiganradio.org
Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals
Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
Breed & Bootleg documentary, directed by MSU faculty and alumni, wins an Emmy
An Emmy is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, and in mid-Michigan, some Michigan State University professors helped a documentary about Flint rappers win that coveted award.
Detroiters ripped off by overinflated property assessments may see relief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has agreed to weigh in
wdet.org
Report shows Detroit electric infrastructure lags behind suburbs; DTE Energy disputes race plays a factor
Late in August, a line of severe thunderstorms knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers in Southeast Michigan. Many were without power for several days. That’s nothing new to people who live in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park where it’s not uncommon to lose power for...
corpmagazine.com
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S.
Money-losing WeWork to close Midtown Detroit location
Coworking and office space operator WeWork is vacating one of its Detroit sites as it continues to face significant losses each financial quarter. A WeWork representative confirmed Tuesday that the company's location at 6001 Cass Ave. in Midtown, where it leases 91,000 square feet, will permanently close by Nov. 10. ...
