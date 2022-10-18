NFL Insider Has Official Tuesday Update On Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

If he's being honest, even the relentlessly positive Russell Wilson would have to acknowledge that his first season in Denver has been a nightmare.

Not only has Wilson struggled mightily as a passer, helping contribute to a 2-4 start, he's now dealing with another injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported that Wilson injured his hamstring during the Broncos' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night football. While Rapaport didn't provide an exact diagnosis, he said Wilson is considered day-to-day.

"After the MRI, Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day, source said. It’s a real injury, and he’s in real pain. But he is pushing to play. The #Broncos will continue to evaluate his progress on a short week." -- Ian Rapaport

Wilson has a long history of playing through pain during his NFL career. But with the Broncos facing a short week and Wilson having struggled of late, it's not impossible the team could opt to sit him for its matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster.

Wilson has also been playing with a partially torn lat muscle on his right side since Week Four.

Even if Wilson does suit up Sunday, a second injury, and one that could limit one of the few things he's done well this season in escaping the pocket, doesn't bode well for his chances of suddenly turning his first season in Denver around.