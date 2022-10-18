ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

For the Commanders, Daniel Snyder remains the ultimate distraction

There is enough to talk about, what with Taylor Heinicke taking over - again - for a fallen starting quarterback, and William Jackson III either hurt or incapable or some combination of the two, and Chase Young hoping he soon gets cleared to return. The Washington Commanders are a football team with football issues, and that should more than suffice.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY

Get a free Paramount+ streaming subscription with a Walmart+ membership—join today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. From new comedies like I Love That For You to dramatic shows like The Offer, a Paramount+ streaming subscription makes it easy to access a huge catalogue of entertaining content. Ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush, Walmart+ memberships now include a free Paramount+ Essential streaming plan at no extra cost. We already rave about the exclusive perks of a Walmart+ membership, so adding Paramount+ to the list of benefits makes this a winning deal.
SPY

The 8 Best Prime Day TV Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, a second Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, with only a couple hours left to shop. (Technically, this shopping event has been dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, not second Prime Day.) The Prime Early Access Sale is a new shopping event designed to give shoppers the perfect opportunity to do their Christmas shopping early. Considering that SPY.com has already started working on selecting the year’s top Christmas gifts, we’re all for it. The Prime Early Access Sale started on October 11 and runs through the end of the day today, and this event will give you...
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
The Verge

FuboTV shuts down its sports betting service that synced with on-screen action

On Monday, the live TV streaming platform FuboTV dropped a shocking announcement with its decision to immediately close its gambling business, Fubo Gaming, and the Fubo Sportsbook product. It came at the same time FuboTV reported preliminary earnings results of over 1.2 million subscribers and income for the quarter that exceeded its prior guidance.
WhatToWatch

Prime Video cost, channels, app and everything else you need to know

Amazon's movie, TV show and sports-centric streaming service is Prime Video, which is one of the best reasons to buy a Prime subscription — as well as its free next-day shopping, free games, books and audiobooks and more. You've probably seen Prime Video advertised on billboards and adverts lately,...
Front Office Sports

SiriusXM Seeks More Subscribers By Investing in Live Sports

SiriusXM is looking to bump up its investment in live sports rights to attract and retain premium subscribers. “Trial subscribers that listen to sports channels convert to a paid tier at a higher rate than those who don’t,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein told Axios.

