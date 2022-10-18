Read full article on original website
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
The Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen landed his next role, in a film directed by... Viggo Mortensen!. As reported by Deadline, the actor is starring in and helming a Western love story called The Dead Don't Hurt, which begins production on October 12 in Canada, although it will also shoot in Mexico.
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.
Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ema Horvath has landed a role in an upcoming horror remake. As reported by Deadline, the actress has been cast in the third film in The Strangers franchise, which will serve as a remake of the 2008 horror. The film,...
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
In an interview about her memoir "Let the Tornado Come," writer Rita Zoey Chin spoke of finding her horse, a "flight animal" prone to panic attacks, after she survived her own difficult childhood, marked by violence. Chin told HuffPost, "It does seem like we're invariably drawn to creatures who mirror us in some way." Perhaps only in finding our mirror, as Chin found her horse Claret, can the healing begin.
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
This review contains full spoilers for episode seven of Andor, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Andor episode 6 review. The comedown is never as good as the high – or so I've been told. Following on from Andor's thrilling heist was always going to be tough, but Episode 7 manages to successfully reset the stage and bring Cassian back home to sort through the wreckage left behind. It's a quieter – and still highly enjoyable episode – but one that pulls a match out of the box and looks set to strike again soon.
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The final episode of Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought a resolution to more questions than some might have expected: after all, most of the first season served as a long and elaborately drawn-out opening act to an overarching five-season storyline, there were only so many resolutions that could be reasonably expected from the finale. It was rather surprising, then, that the storyline revealed as much as it did: audiences found out the masquerade Sauron had been hiding under for the whole season, the (likely) identity of The Stranger, and, of course, the forging of the first three Rings of Power.
A big draw of the fantasy genre is the way it so often presents the world in binary terms: There are good guys, there are bad guys, and not much else in between. Yet it’s this in-between area that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5, “Partings,” largely concerns itself with, picking up where episode 4 left off, with our heroes continuing to serve as their own worst enemies. “Partings” takes this theme a step further, with several characters now forced to agonize over make-or-break choices not easily labeled “good” or “bad.” The upshot of this is an extra layer of moral ambiguity to proceedings that comes as a welcome addition — not just to The Rings of Power episode 5, but to the show’s wider vision of Middle-earth itself, too.
For a franchise that spawned sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and reboots, as well as sequels to some of those those spinoffs and reboots, there was little chance 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was going to maintain any qualitative consistency. Instead of going out with a bang, though, the dismal Dark Phoenix sent the iconic mutants on their way with a pathetic whimper.
One entertainment broker thinks that The Lord of the Rings franchise can be as big as Marvel or Star Wars. ACF Investment Bank CEO Thomas Dey was the man who shepherded the sale of the IP to Embracer Group. Speaking to Mipcom Cannes at their keynote. Deadline reports that the executive said, "I think this asset has the ability to get to [Marvel and Star Wars'] scale. Someone has just needed to have the belief that this can be as ambitious as it can be." He could be right, but viewers determine that. Apparently, the sale hinged on the idea that there were only six or so IPs on the planet that could reach these heights. Amazon's Rings of Power has reinvigorated some interest in the brand among casual fans, but it remains to be seen which projects will get the go-ahead in the early days of Embracer's ownership. They have the reins on Movies, video games, board games, merchandise, theme parks, and stage production. So, any use of the name will likely have to go through them.
Is it madness or the supernatural? That’s the dilemma facing the protagonist of the upcoming thriller Presence, the trailer for which can be seen exclusively here on IGN. You can watch it via the player above or the embed below. Directed by Christian Schultz from a screenplay co-written with...
