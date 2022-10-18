Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers fast-rising 2023 WR Chance Fitzgerald
Earlier this afternoon, Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy extended an offer to a fast-rising wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class — three-star Tennessee native Chance Fitzgerald. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, per his 247Sports profile. Over the last week and a half, he...
Maize n Brew
Where Michigan ranks statistically on defense at the bye
Michigan Football’s defense has come up big on multiple occasions this season. The unit has been stingy against the pass and the run — they’re doing well in coverage, they’re suffocating the run, and the pass rush has been getting to the quarterback. Michigan, now 7-0...
Michigan basketball thinks change of scenery, 'time capsule' will spark Joey Baker
Don't be surprised if you see Michigan basketball staffers prowling around auto shops in Ann Arbor; they're likely in search of a DeLorean. Michigan's coaching staff, from Juwan Howard to Phil Martelli to Saddi Washington to Howard Eisley, put a premium on not just having talented players, but putting them in position to be successful. ...
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan visits five-star ATH during bye week
With the Michigan Wolverines are on their bye week, it is a great time for the coaching staff to take full advantage of recruiting opportunities. That’s exactly what has happened this week, as the staff made an important visit to see a five-star recruit who happens to be Michigan’s top overall target in the class of 2023.
Can Michigan sway 2024 prospect away from Notre Dame? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider discusses Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain, and if the Wolverines could flip the 4-star 2024 prospect.
Maize n Brew
Five questions facing the Michigan Wolverines after the bye
What do normal people do on weekends? Asking for a “friend” whose girlfriend wants to do things like “hike” and go to a “pumpkin patch,” since the Michigan Wolverines are idle this weekend. Sigh. Yes, the Wolverines are enjoying a much deserved bye week...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7
Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
Maize n Brew
Does Penn St. look like Michigan teams of the past?
Penn St. recruits speed and tall players and talk about speed in space. It sounds a lot like Michigan teams of the past. Brady's teams and the first Harbaugh teams did the same before getting pounded by the team down south. PSU Wide outs are all smallish speed guys and no blocking WR like Ronnie Bell etc. They learned the hard way that you have to have pressure with 4 linemen to have enough to cover the pass with the blitzes thrown in.
wemu.org
Emoni Bates finalizes plea deal, EMU basketball star gets probation
Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates formalized his plea agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. Bates pled guilty to attempted illegal transportation of a weapon, in exchange for the dropping of two felony gun charges. This is a misdemeanor, which can be cleared from his record as long as he completes a diversion program for youthful offenders.
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball ranked at bottom of preseason AP Poll
After coming off the best season in program history, the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team earned the last spot in the preseason AP Poll, as they are No. 25 by basketball writers across the country. After winning the National Championship last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks nabbed the top...
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
The Michigan Wolverines Can Win The 2022 National Championship
Are The Michigan Wolverines Good Enough?About The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right, Ryan, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State, Nittany Lions. We talked a whole bunch about this game coming into it. You believed one way I believed the other. We both thought Penn State would cover the seven-and-a-half-point spread.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates apologizes after arrest, pleading down gun charges
Eastern Michigan forward and former Memphis standout Emoni Bates apologized on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon after he following last month's arrest. Bates was initially charged with two felony counts after he was arrested on weapons charges last month. He pleaded down to one misdemeanor charge of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle, . That charge will then be dismissed following probation.
Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc announces college choice
FLINT – Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc will be continuing his athletic career at Ferris State University. Boyd announced his commitment on Twitter.
