Future of Columbia Gorge sternwheeler uncertain as Cascade Locks courts larger cruise line

+ Follow

ABOUT

Serving the Klamath Basin for more than 100 years, the Herald and News is the premier source of information in Klamath, Lake, Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. Delivering the facts with a personal touch, the Herald and News is "Empowering the Community" with every page. The size of our geographical coverage area is second only to The Oregonian in size and readership. The Herald and News is also read more in the Klamath Basin than any other out of area paper in the state. Herald and News is a daily paper that is printed Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. We are here to serve. For more information on how to submit news or place an advertisement, call us at 541.885.4410.