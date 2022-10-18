Read full article on original website
IGN
Silent Hill: Townfall - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the unsettling Silent Hill: Townfall announcement trailer. Konami has revealed that the game is a co-production with Annapurna Interactive and independent developer No Code Studios, the creators of Stories Untold and Observation. More details on Silent Hill: Townfall and Konami's partnership with the publisher and studio will be revealed in the future.
CNET
Silent Hill 2 Remake Leads Konami's Franchise Revival
A Silent Hill 2 remake is in the works for the PlayStation 5, along with more games and even a new movie. Konami revealed its upcoming Silent Hill lineup Wednesday, with the remake being the lead announcement. Leading development of this remake is Bloober Team, a Polish game studio behind other horror titles such as Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium.
Who is Silent Hill f writer Ryukishi07, and why are fans so excited?
The acclaimed horror dev is just the start of Silent Hill's new developer pedigree
There’s a New ‘Silent Hill’ Film in Development
“Return to Silent Hill,” a horror film based on the classic Konami survival/horror video game series, is in development. The news was announced at the end of a livestream dedicated to announcing new titles in the franchise. Christophe Gans, who directed 2006’s “Silent Hill,” based on the first game in the series, was confirmed to direct the film. He appeared in a video message during the livestream to discuss the project. In addition, Victor Hadida, who executive produced the 2006 film, will produce “Return.” Gans confirmed that the movie would adapt the second game in the franchise, which was announced to...
Silent Hill teaser P.T. hacked to work on an unmodified PS5
P.T has finally found its way onto PS5, albeit through a fairly complex technique that you likely won’t be able to replicate.
IGN
Return to Silent Hill: New Movie from Original Silent Hill Director Confirmed
Along with new Silent Hill games, the series' movie franchise is set to re-emerge with Return to Silent Hill. We'd previously heard about plans for a new movie from director Cristophe Gans (who also directed the original Silent Hill in 2006), but this is the first official confirmation. A reveal...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake Vs. Remaster | Side-By-Side Comparison
James Sunderland and Silent Hill 2 (for that matter) are back for Konami’s new Silent Hill 2 Remake, which is slated for a 2023 release. Since Konami just released a new Silent Hill 2 trailer, we took the time to create a side-by-side comparison using Silent Hill 2 gameplay footage.
IGN
Polygon
Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise
Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 remake officially announced
It’s official! Just in time for Halloween, Konami have confirmed that a Silent Hill 2 remake is on the way. Time to get hyped. The news was announced as part of the Silent Hill Transmission today (19 October), along with a very exciting trailer. The game is being developed by Bloober Team - the devs behind Layers of Fear and The Medium.
Engadget
Konami will reveal what's next for the Silent Hill series on October 19th
Almost a decade to the day since it released the last Silent Hill game (as long as you don't include P.T.), Konami is finally ready to reveal what's next for the franchise. The company will divulge the "latest updates" for the series during a stream that starts at 5PM ET on October 19th.
Silent Hill 2 remake announced, PS5 console exclusive for at least a year
A Silent Hill 2 remake is officially on the way, and it's launching exclusively on PS5 and PC.
Here's how to watch the Silent Hill showcase
See "The latest updates for the Silent Hill series" on October 19
IGN
