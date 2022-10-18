ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Outsider.com

Netflix Adding Extra Monthly Fee for Account Sharing

Streaming service Netflix is laying down the law when it comes to account sharing as the company may start charging for it. They have reached their limit regarding the account-sharing situation that goes on. Netflix makes it known that the days of using without charging and paying for it are close to being done.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads

Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)

It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
techunwrapped.com

Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives

Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
GAMINGbible

Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing

Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
cheddar.com

We're Back to Subscribing to Netflix as Streamer Adds 2.4 Million Accounts

After two straight quarters of losing subscribers, Netflix announced it added 2.41 million accounts. The company, which now has 223.1 million subscribers, was only expected to add 1.09 million subscribers in the latest quarter, according to a Street Account estimate. Shares soared more than 14 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

