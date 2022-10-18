ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge stake Yankees to Game 5 lead with early homers

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 2 days ago

Giancarlo Stanton came to play.

The Yankees slugger socked a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to stake the Bombers to an early 3-0 lead in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium.

Gleyber Torres led off the home team’s effort with a walk. A strikeout by Aaron Judge was followed by Guardians hurler Aaron Civale hitting Anthony Rizzo with a pitch.

Stanton made Civale pay, sending an 87.5 MPH cutter 379 feet into the right center field stands for his second longball of the series an early lead.

Stan by me. pic.twitter.com/rIm8yhgCZY

— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 18, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WXBU_0ie0XGo100
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians.
USTA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTZCp_0ie0XGo100
Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of Game 5 of an American League Division Series.
AP

Josh Donaldson continued the early onslaught with a single, ending Civale’s start after just five batters and 26 pitches. Sam Hentges came on in relief and was able to stem the bleeding for the Guardians, but only momentarily with Aaron Judge also homering to add to the Yankees’ lead.

The winner of Tuesday’s Game 5 will go on to face the Astros in the American League Championship Series, with Game 1 slated for Wednesday in Houston.

New York Post

