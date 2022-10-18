ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack

An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge after East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - There are new details in the case of an East Chicago teacher who allegedly told the principal she had a kill list that included students and staff. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School, located near 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

Police warn of pattern of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday warned of a pattern of catalytic converter thefts on the city's Northwest Side.Police said a crew of thieves has been pulling up alongside parked cars, getting under them, and removing the catalytic converters.There have been half a dozen thefts within a period of a week in the Dunning, Norwood Park, and Portage Park communities. They happened at the following times and locations:Around midnight Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 4100 block of North Monitor Avenue;Between 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 5:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3400 block of North Oriole Avenue;Between 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 3700 block of North Osceola Avenue;At 2:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3900 block of North Octavia Avenue;At 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 5200 block of North Neenah Avenue;At 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 6500 block of North Northwest Highway.Anyone with information is asked o to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

