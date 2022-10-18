Read full article on original website
Chicago police SWAT unit responds to Edgewater apartment complex; 1 in custody
Chicago police said the incident has been going on for hours, and residents are asked to stay away.
'Frustrating and terrifying': CPD investigating 4 kidnappings, armed robberies near Wrigley Field
In the West Loop, Katalin Rodriguez Ogren is teaching free self-defense classes after a series of attempted kidnappings there last month.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
Chicago liquor store owner killed during attempted robbery; police seek gunman seen on surveillance video
Chicago police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot Salim Khamo, the owner of a liquor store in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood who was a month away from retirement.
Suburban Man Witnesses, Records Brazen Carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway
An ironworker from Joliet has heard stories about people being carjacked in Chicago before, but he never imagined he'd be a witness to one on a Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. "I wish that guy was off the streets, seeing how he could have hurt somebody really bad,...
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
At least 19 Chicago robberies connected to specific Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp items, police warn
Almost all of the 19 robberies have happened in broad daylight.
87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack
An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
DOJ charges 10 Chicago residents who allegedly distributed 'fentanyl-laced heroin and crack cocaine'
The Justice Department announced charges for 10 Chicago residents who are accused of participating in a drug trafficking organization.
Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
New details emerge after East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - There are new details in the case of an East Chicago teacher who allegedly told the principal she had a kill list that included students and staff. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School, located near 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
New initiative allows Cook County Sheriff's Office to track vehicles if stolen | How to register
The sheriff's office is trying to combat carjacking, and they've added a new way that could potentially track your car faster.
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
Cook County Sheriff's Office Slated to Announce New Crackdown on Carjacking
After a brazen carjacking-turned-crash in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway was captured in a viral video, the Cook County Sheriff's Office is slated to announce a renewed crackdown on carjacking on Thursday morning. The three-minute video was captured by a Joliet iron worker, who later had a face-to-face...
Police warn of pattern of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday warned of a pattern of catalytic converter thefts on the city's Northwest Side.Police said a crew of thieves has been pulling up alongside parked cars, getting under them, and removing the catalytic converters.There have been half a dozen thefts within a period of a week in the Dunning, Norwood Park, and Portage Park communities. They happened at the following times and locations:Around midnight Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 4100 block of North Monitor Avenue;Between 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 5:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3400 block of North Oriole Avenue;Between 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 3700 block of North Osceola Avenue;At 2:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3900 block of North Octavia Avenue;At 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 5200 block of North Neenah Avenue;At 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 6500 block of North Northwest Highway.Anyone with information is asked o to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
