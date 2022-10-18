Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police hunt for murder suspect previously exonerated from 2012 murder conviction
Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information about Jahmir Harris, who was previously convicted of murder and exonerated in 2021.
Virginia man wanted for shooting, robbery found and arrested in New York
A Dumfries man who was previously wanted for a 2021 shooting and a July robbery was found and arrested in New York this week after a two week search.
Vermont vagrant to face New Hampshire murder charges in double shooting of retired couple on hiking trail
Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man accused of killing retirees Stephen and Wendy Reid, will be extradited to New Hampshire to face murder charges.
South Carolina man allegedly blackmailed 17 minors across the country into sending explicit photos
Sherman Turner of South Carolina is accused of blackmailing as many as 17 minors online into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. He faces federal charges.
'Knockout game' attackers punch retired NYPD officer in head: 'Anyone can be a victim at any time'
Retired NYPD police officer Harvey Kraft issued a stark warning, demanding action on the crime crisis after he was randomly attacked in broad daylight
California police seize staggering 20,000 fentanyl pills in drug bust as county issues public health warning
Health officials in San Bernardino County, California, are warning the public about a rise in fentanyl overdose deaths after police seized 20,000 fentanyl pills last week.
Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
Suspect in Missouri dog-collar kidnapping feared to have more victims amid court delay
Missouri kidnapping and rape suspect Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr. has had his bond hearing postponed until November in the abduction of a Kansas City woman.
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
Brooklyn father stabbed to death on NYC subway, slashed after sticking up for cop
A 43-year-old New York City father was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn subway train after sticking up for a female police officer who was being harassed by a man.
NYPD officers shoot, kill parolee who waved gun in crowd: police
NYPD officers shot and killed a man who was currently on parole after he waved around a gun in a crowd of people in upper Manhattan early Sunday, authorities said.
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say
A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
Florida officials report record number of infections caused by 'flesh-eating' bacteria after Hurricane Ian
Southern Florida officials are warning the public to take precautions as Vibrio vulnificus infections have spiked in the state following the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Virginia man arrested for shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University campus
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to a shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University in Virginia.
My restaurant's window was smashed in Philadelphia, where our leaders are failing their most basic duty
Companies are closing or not renewing leases based on safety concerns for their employees and the never-ending shoplifting problem in Philadelphia.
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
Nevada boy dies from brain-eating amoeba that might have infected him in Lake Mead
A Nevada resident died from a brain-eating amoeba that he might have been exposed to in Lake Mead earlier this month, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Wednesday. The rare amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, lives in warm bodies of water such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. It infects people by entering the body through the nose and traveling to the brain, at which point it causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
