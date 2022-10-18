ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

DC News Now

Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
96.1 The Eagle

2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say

A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Fox News

Nevada boy dies from brain-eating amoeba that might have infected him in Lake Mead

A Nevada resident died from a brain-eating amoeba that he might have been exposed to in Lake Mead earlier this month, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Wednesday. The rare amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, lives in warm bodies of water such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. It infects people by entering the body through the nose and traveling to the brain, at which point it causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

