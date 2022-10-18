Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing for a series of stunning photos together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles. Now, a person close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the “Baby” hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond happy over Selena and Hailey’s encounter at the Academy Museum Gala. It made him very emotional because of the past that he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change.” How sweet!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO