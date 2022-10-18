Read full article on original website
Cardi B is ringing in a new decade by making history. The "Up" rapper broke her own record as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, becoming the first female rapper with two songs -- "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It (With Bad Bunny and J Balvin)" -- certified 11x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The epic moment comes after Cardi was previously recognized as the first female rapper to have a song reach Diamond status (RIAA 10x Platinum).
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber recently posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum Gala.
Wait, are Beyoncé and Cardi B best friends now? If they're not yet, then they're well on their way thanks to Beyoncé sending the "Hot Sh*t" rapper flowers and a sweet note for her 30th birthday. Cardi shared a video of the white rose arrangement alongside the handwritten note in a since expired Instagram Story on Oct. 14 that was shared by fans on Twitter.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing for a series of stunning photos together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles. Now, a person close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the “Baby” hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond happy over Selena and Hailey’s encounter at the Academy Museum Gala. It made him very emotional because of the past that he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change.” How sweet!
“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the voice of Christina Aguilera, pop princess of the early 2000s, can be heard saying over the rapidly firing footage. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
"I can remember some times that I really crossed the line," Jada Pinkett Smith tells Sheree Zampino in this week's episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time. On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years. "We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy...
Mariah Carey recently revealed that she is not keeping up with her ex-husband’s ever-growing family. she is solely focused on herself, her career, and her children. She has acknowledged that she has no interest in getting to know Nick Cannon’s baby mamas and their respective children. Carey Does...
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, and fans have some opinions.
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
In a pointed Instagram post, restaurant owner Keith McNally said James Corden is "a tiny Cretin of a man" UPDATE: The restaurant owner has said Monday night that James Corden has apologized and he will "immediately rescind" the TV host's ban from the restaurant. James Corden has been "86'd" from a top New York City restaurant. On Monday, Keith McNally, 71 — who owns Balthazar in NYC — slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a...
As August prepares for “The Surreal Life,” he admits that he doesn’t have any contact with the Smiths following the “entanglement” scandal. Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.
From a reality star to a full-blown celebrity, with a stunning transformation in the process, Kourtney Kardashian's life has changed considerably over the past decade. For starters, the day finally came when she said goodbye to Scott Disick forever, after three children and nine on-and-off years together (via People). One thing that certainly has done a 180 since her debut on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in 2007, is her style — and many believe Kourtney's new hubby is responsible.
