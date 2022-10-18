ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart murder case: Paul Flores found guilty; Ruben Flores not guilty

SALINAS – The verdicts for the father and son on trial in the 1996 disappearance and murder of Stockton native Kristin Smart have now been read.The Paul Flores jury made their announcement first in court on Tuesday. Smart's former Cal Poly classmate was found guilty of first-degree murder.Paul's father Ruben Flores was found not guilty of being an accessory after the fact by a separate jury. Ruben Flores' verdict was reached on Monday, but the court waited until both juries had reached their verdicts to announce what was decided. The trials were heard together for nearly three months, but Paul and Ruben were being tried separately. Ruben was accused of helping his son cover up the crime. Paul's attorney made a motion for a mistrial after the jury saw a member of the prosecution hugging someone in the Smart family. That motion was denied.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart: Juries in Paul and Ruben Flores' separate trials deliberating

SALINAS -- Two juries are in deliberation in the Kristin Smart murder trial and will decide if Smart's former Cal Poly classmate and his father are responsible for her disappearance. Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's cases...
SALINAS, CA
RadarOnline

Parents Of Missing Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Receive Disturbing Picture Of Daughter Appearing To Be ‘Injured And Unwell’

The parents of missing Colorado teenager Chloe Campbell have received a disturbing image in which their daughter appears to be “injured and unwell,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The 14-year-old's father, David Campbell, said the image they received appeared to show their little girl to be in distress. Chloe was last seen 10 days ago on September 30. She was spotted leaving a Boulder High School football game and walking along Boulder Creek Trail with two unknown older men. “She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men — older men, too old to be in high school,” the teen’s father...
BOULDER, CO
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
People

Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California

Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
STOCKTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Elizabeth Duncan: The Last WomanExecuted in California

New Book on the Santa Barbara Mother-in-Law Who Paid to Have Her Son’s Pregnant Wife Murdered. Deborah Holt Larkin was an over-anxious 10-year-old living in Ventura in November 1958 when her father, a reporter for the Ventura County Star Free Press, began covering the story of a pregnant nurse in Santa Barbara named Olga Kupczyk, who had gone mysteriously missing in the middle of the night. Making it all the more ominous, Kupczyk’s purse and wallet were still in her Garden Street apartment, and her soon-to-be baby’s new clothes were folded neatly in plain sight. “It was a pivotal event in my life,” Larkin said during a recent interview.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
