Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
Jurors reached verdicts on Tuesday for two defendants in the Kristin Smart murder trial. Both did not react when the guilty verdict came down.
Kristin Smart murder case: Paul Flores found guilty; Ruben Flores not guilty
SALINAS – The verdicts for the father and son on trial in the 1996 disappearance and murder of Stockton native Kristin Smart have now been read.The Paul Flores jury made their announcement first in court on Tuesday. Smart's former Cal Poly classmate was found guilty of first-degree murder.Paul's father Ruben Flores was found not guilty of being an accessory after the fact by a separate jury. Ruben Flores' verdict was reached on Monday, but the court waited until both juries had reached their verdicts to announce what was decided. The trials were heard together for nearly three months, but Paul and Ruben were being tried separately. Ruben was accused of helping his son cover up the crime. Paul's attorney made a motion for a mistrial after the jury saw a member of the prosecution hugging someone in the Smart family. That motion was denied.
Paul Flores convicted in '96 disappearance, murder of California college student Kristin Smart; jury finds his father not guilty
A California man was convicted Tuesday of killing Kristin Smart, a college student who disappeared in 1996, and a separate jury found his father not guilty of disposing of her body. Paul Flores was found guilty by a jury in Monterey County of first-degree murder and faces 25 years to...
Kristin Smart: Juries in Paul and Ruben Flores' separate trials deliberating
SALINAS -- Two juries are in deliberation in the Kristin Smart murder trial and will decide if Smart's former Cal Poly classmate and his father are responsible for her disappearance. Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's cases...
