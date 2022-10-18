ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Four Lake Oswego restaurants to close in a month

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — At a time when restaurants were moving out of Portland and moving to the suburbs, KATU is getting word that four restaurants in Lake Oswego are closing its doors. The original Stanford's on Kruse Oaks Drive and Manzana on the lake have announced they are...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Video captures modified firework explode in SE Portland overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An explosive was set off in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning near Southeast 148th and Main Street, according to authorities. Video from the area shows a car pull away seconds before the blast. Portland police told KOIN 6 News officers collected evidence from the scene, including remnants of what appeared to […]
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memories, unable to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling from rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Dine the Couve’ gives people the chance to explore Vancouver food scene

VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) – Dine the Couve is back giving diners a chance to explore the Vancouver food scene. With 36 restaurants participating, this year’s culinary event includes beloved Vancouver restaurants alongside new ones. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Mav’s Taphouse, one the participating restaurants, to learn...
VANCOUVER, WA
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'This is heartbreaking for us': DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland reducing ER hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Options for 24/7 emergency pet care just got a lot slimmer in Portland. DoveLewis, one of the nation's largest emergency animal hospitals, located in Northwest Portland, has reduced its ER walk-in hours. After pushing through the pandemic — and keeping the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — Ron Morgan, president and CEO of the company, said he expected this day might come.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Fatal crash prompts safety improvements on SE Powell

City Council responds to death near Cleveland High School on state-owned road.The Portland City Commissioner unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to install a new school zone and improve safety along Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue on Wednesday. The ordinance was introduced by Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the aftermath of a recent crash at the intersection in which a bicyclist — identified as well-known Portland chef Sarah Pliner — was killed. Several days after the fatal crash, Hardesty called for immediate safety fixes along the road and throughout the city, saying Pliner's death was preventable. Powell is...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday as smoke lingers over Oregon, SW Wash.

An Air Quality Advisory has been extended through Monday night as smoke lingers over western Oregon and southwest Washington. Wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest coupled with the latest forecast will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said.
OREGON STATE

