KGW
Busy Portland pet hospital forced to cut down ER hours
DoveLewis in Northwest Portland is cutting down from 24/7 emergency room access due to chronic staffing shortages. They hope to return when things stabilize.
KATU.com
Four Lake Oswego restaurants to close in a month
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — At a time when restaurants were moving out of Portland and moving to the suburbs, KATU is getting word that four restaurants in Lake Oswego are closing its doors. The original Stanford's on Kruse Oaks Drive and Manzana on the lake have announced they are...
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
KATU.com
SE Portland business says unsanctioned camp restricts community health events
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who works at a Southeast Portland business said the city’s homeless crisis is preventing them from addressing a public health crisis, and despite complaints of drug dealing and threats, the city has not removed the camp. It sits on SE 99th between SE...
Video captures modified firework explode in SE Portland overnight
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An explosive was set off in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning near Southeast 148th and Main Street, according to authorities. Video from the area shows a car pull away seconds before the blast. Portland police told KOIN 6 News officers collected evidence from the scene, including remnants of what appeared to […]
WWEEK
Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?
There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memories, unable to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling from rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
Columbia announces Sorel’s move from downtown Portland to WashCo
Columbia Sportswear announced its footwear brand Sorel is moving from its downtown Portland office as more office workers are leaving the area.
kptv.com
‘Dine the Couve’ gives people the chance to explore Vancouver food scene
VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) – Dine the Couve is back giving diners a chance to explore the Vancouver food scene. With 36 restaurants participating, this year’s culinary event includes beloved Vancouver restaurants alongside new ones. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Mav’s Taphouse, one the participating restaurants, to learn...
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Rainy weather in Portland’s forecast to help usher out the smoke
Rain and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s are forecast for Portland tomorrow as a weak atmospheric river moves into the area.
Kohr Explores: Canby sandwich shop is a hidden gem
Wayward Sandwiches, a specialty sandwich shop and wine bar serving up some hand-crafted dishes.
'This is heartbreaking for us': DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland reducing ER hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Options for 24/7 emergency pet care just got a lot slimmer in Portland. DoveLewis, one of the nation's largest emergency animal hospitals, located in Northwest Portland, has reduced its ER walk-in hours. After pushing through the pandemic — and keeping the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — Ron Morgan, president and CEO of the company, said he expected this day might come.
KATU.com
Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
Fatal crash prompts safety improvements on SE Powell
City Council responds to death near Cleveland High School on state-owned road.The Portland City Commissioner unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to install a new school zone and improve safety along Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue on Wednesday. The ordinance was introduced by Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the aftermath of a recent crash at the intersection in which a bicyclist — identified as well-known Portland chef Sarah Pliner — was killed. Several days after the fatal crash, Hardesty called for immediate safety fixes along the road and throughout the city, saying Pliner's death was preventable. Powell is...
kptv.com
All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
KATU.com
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
KATU.com
Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
Semi-truck crash closes road near Salem hospital
If you're heading through Salem Wednesday morning, you may want to avoid the area near Salem Health Salem Hospital.
kptv.com
‘Unhealthy’ air quality in Portland, Vancouver metro areas due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until Thursday at 6 p.m. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory also remains in effect. Air quality reached unhealthy levels Tuesday morning in the Portland and...
KATU.com
Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday as smoke lingers over Oregon, SW Wash.
An Air Quality Advisory has been extended through Monday night as smoke lingers over western Oregon and southwest Washington. Wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest coupled with the latest forecast will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said.
