Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man is found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Mr. Allen has been found and is safe. Some previous coverage is below. A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD now investigating Wednesday shooting downtown as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened downtown as a homicide. Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Grand Boulevard. The victim initially suffered life-threatening wounds, police said. On...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Finding bone marrow match difficult for people of color

Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police investigating...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO

