Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
KCTV 5
'She was a firecracker': Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs. Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its...
KCTV 5
Missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man is found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Mr. Allen has been found and is safe. Some previous coverage is below. A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in...
Independence police find shooting suspect hiding under car at dealership
Independence police arrest suspect hiding under a car at a dealership after a shooting near East 23rd Street South and South Dodgion Avenue.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police looking for dog’s owners to aid in bite victim’s medical treatment
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - In order to make sure that someone who was bit by a dog receives the proper medical treatment, Lenexa police are looking for the dog’s owners so they can find out if that dog is vaccinated or not. The person was bit by a dog...
Kansas City mom’s car stolen at restaurant while she worked inside
A Kansas City mom of three says her car was stolen from the parking lot of a local restaurant while she was inside working.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
KCTV 5
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have taken one person into custody after a man was found shot in the street. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. Fair Street near S. Dodgion Avenue. That is one block east of Noland Road. The victim, a...
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Sentenced for Robbing 2 Hotels on the Same Day
(MISSOURINET) – A Kansas City man will spend 17 years in prison without parole for robbing two hotels on the same day. Marshall Griffin reports:
KCTV 5
KCPD now investigating Wednesday shooting downtown as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened downtown as a homicide. Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Grand Boulevard. The victim initially suffered life-threatening wounds, police said. On...
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
KCTV 5
Finding bone marrow match difficult for people of color
Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police investigating...
Community remodeling home for Kansas City family who lost father in hit-and-run
The community has stepped up to help a Kansas City family of 10 after their father was killed in a hit-and-run in August. The community is remodeling the family's home.
Police identify woman killed in Monday night homicide in Kansas City
The new week started just like the old one ended in Kansas City, Missouri — with more gun violence. One woman was killed in a shooting.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
Neighbors shocked after Kansas City man charged in sword killing
Neighbors and weapons specialists are reacting after a Kansas City man was charged, accused of impaling his brother with a sword.
KCTV 5
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants. The Sheriff’s...
