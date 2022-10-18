Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins shares 2023 business goals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Alex Martins and his team at the Orlando Magic are just days away from the start of the new NBA season.

On Oct. 19, the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons in an away game. The team’s first regular season home game back in the City Beautiful is on Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Martins, the CEO of the pro basketball team, is coming off a busy offseason of growth for the team.

