ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins shares 2023 business goals

By WFTV.com News Staff, Richard Bilbao
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GF8oj_0ie0WGGk00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Alex Martins and his team at the Orlando Magic are just days away from the start of the new NBA season.

On Oct. 19, the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons in an away game. The team’s first regular season home game back in the City Beautiful is on Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Martins, the CEO of the pro basketball team, is coming off a busy offseason of growth for the team.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East

The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
CHICAGO, IL
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Magic rookie Paolo Banchero makes strong statement early with first NBA basket

Orlando Magic forward and 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero needed just a few seconds into his NBA debut to make his first and official basket in the pros. Less than 30 seconds into their opener against the Detroit Pistons, Banchero found himself with some space in front of the rim. While Saddiq Bey tried to close on him to defend, it was a little too late as Banchero was already in position to score and eventually dropped the floater.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' road win over the Miami Heat

The Chicago Bulls stunned the Miami Heat with a 116-108 victory on the road Wednesday night. It was an impressive win for the Bulls against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Here are three takeaways from the game. Ayo Dosunmu was the right choice. Heading into the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener

MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

VIDEO: Erik Spoelstra Sums 35 Years Of Miami Heat Basketball

"I think there's a lot of different levels to it," Spoelstra said. "We've been here now for almost 30 years, which is crazy. It seems like when I was following the Heat when Ronnie [Rothstein] was coaching the team, that felt like it was 15 or 20 years that they had been in existence but really it was a short period of time. From when the Arisons and Pat [Riley] took over and then just the incredible excitement of building a culture and being part of something that has really become respected in all the pro sports. This is an organization that is respected for its culture, for its class, for its professionalism, for the hard work. And then turning a football into also a basketball town, it's been really exciting to be a part of it."
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Magic vs. Pistons: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is underway and the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons face off on Wednesday. Both the Magic and Pistons have been rebuilding over the last few NBA seasons. They added intriguing prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft over the offseason. Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall and joins a core that includes Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. As for the Pistons; they brought in Jaden Ivey to pair him with Cade Cunningham in the backcourt using the No. 5 overall pick.
DETROIT, MI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Can NIL help lift Black colleges? At heart of big-time athletics debate: 'That's not the HBCU mission'

Most problems don't have perfect solutions. Watching longtime former NCAA football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville belch out some heinous racism at a recent campaign event, seeing Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders on "60 Minutes" and watching Bronny James agree to several NIL deals have all had me thinking about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and how vital they are.
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy