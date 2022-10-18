How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more.

The food truck park at 5805 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway will add another 45 mobile vendors by next summer. The park already has more than 60 food trucks that are permanent at the site.

Nadeem Battla, president and CEO of World Food Trucks, told the Orlando Business Journal he first got started with the concept in 2015 when he bought the Visitors Flea Market site at that address.

VIDEO: Central Florida food truck owners feeling the heat from rising prices VIDEO: Central Florida food truck owners feeling the heat from rising prices (Christy Turner, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group