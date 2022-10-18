The General Election for Hempstead County will be held November 8, 2022. The following Vote Centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.:. Early voting will be held in the Conference Room on the second floor of the Hempstead County Courthouse at 200 East 3rd Street. Early voting will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday beginning on Monday, October 24, 2022, and concluding at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 07, 2022. Absentee votes will be opened and counted at the Hempstead County Courthouse on November 08, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The names of workers for the November 08, 2022 Election will be posted in the office of the County Clerk on October 14, 2022. Anyone who wishes to object to the service of one of these workers may do so by sending written notice to the Election Commission, P.O. Box 1420, Hope, AR 71802 or by delivering written notice to the Clerk’s office on the first floor of the Hempstead County Courthouse.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO