Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.
The Fall 2022 ‘Crossties Carnival’ Details for Downtown Texarkana
That cooler weather hits and we all wanna get some fair foods and carnival rides. Johnson Brothers Amusements returns to Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana from October 27 to 29 with rides, games, and all those Fair Foods. Here is more information. Johnson Brothers Amusements is such a fantastic...
Chamber Ambassadors have a spooky good time hosting Community Coffee
To celebrate Chamber of Commerce Week, Chamber Ambassadors for the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce hosted this week’s Community Coffee this morning at the Chamber office in downtown Hope. With Halloween creeping its way up the calendar, this creative group of community delegates brought a spooktacular theme to the event with fun, festive decorations, music, and food. The huge spread of tasty treats and hors d’oeuvres held a quality of of eerie entertainment that made eating the supernatural snacks delightfully fun.
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
What Texarkana Restaurant Has The Most Scrumptious Breakfast?
We wanted to know what Texarkana restaurant has the best breakfast and your answers didn't disappoint. Yesterday on the Power 95-9 Facebook page we asked you, our listeners, and followers what Texarkana restaurant had the best breakfast, and after your comments and messages here are the top 5. 5. Golden...
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
DQ driver sentenced for 2021 Pike County accident
A De Queen man involved in a 2021 accident that killed a local man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17 in Pike County to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. Joshua Becerra, 32, was sentenced to 15 years plus five years suspended in the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) on the homicide charge and one year in the county jail on the DWI charge.
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 […]
Community Feed this Saturday at Curry’s Community Outreach in Prescott
The Community Feed will take place this Saturday, starting at 11am at Curry’s Community Outreach in Prescott. All in the community are invited to grab a lunch plate, and volunteers for serving are welcome. Call 5018184658 or visit 606 Greenlawn Street in Prescott for more info.
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
Hope police log
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Public Notice of Election: Polling Sites, Ballot Styles and Candidates for November 8
The General Election for Hempstead County will be held November 8, 2022. The following Vote Centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.:. Early voting will be held in the Conference Room on the second floor of the Hempstead County Courthouse at 200 East 3rd Street. Early voting will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday beginning on Monday, October 24, 2022, and concluding at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 07, 2022. Absentee votes will be opened and counted at the Hempstead County Courthouse on November 08, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The names of workers for the November 08, 2022 Election will be posted in the office of the County Clerk on October 14, 2022. Anyone who wishes to object to the service of one of these workers may do so by sending written notice to the Election Commission, P.O. Box 1420, Hope, AR 71802 or by delivering written notice to the Clerk’s office on the first floor of the Hempstead County Courthouse.
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
Local residents sentenced in Cass County Court
Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton recently released information regarding the following sentences handed down in the County Court ...
Former Columbia County Clerk makes her first court appearance
A former Columbia County Sheriff's Office clerk, charged with stealing thousands of dollars, made her first appearance in court recently.
Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured
24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Mark Pounds to lead Ashdown Homecoming Parade
The annual Homecoming Court presentation and pep rally will begin at noon in Dick Hays Stadium, the parade will immediately follow. It will begin at the high school, head south on Locust Street, turn left on Hagan Drive, left on Ellen, left on Locke Street and arrive back at AHS. The parade will include the homecoming court, football teams, class floats, Purple Pride Marching Band and alumni who graduated in years ending in “2” will each have floats.
