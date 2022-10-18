Read full article on original website
Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
Local Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
Man accused of trying to lure ‘teen’ to Snappy’s in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after being accused of trying to lure what he thought was a teen to the Snappy’s in Clearfield, according to police. Kenneth Klingler, 31, of Brisbin, was reportedly accused and confronted by the 814 Pred Hunter...
Altoona man charged after assault, breaking windows, police said
An Altoona man is facing multiple charges after assaulting another man individual before attempting to break into his home while intoxicated Oct. 19, police said. According to a criminal complaint, Ryan Vaughn, 32, was found on the man front porch, where Vaughn’s 6-month-old child and ex-girlfriend were staying. The...
Police: Altoona man tried breaking into home to fight homeowner, smashed windows
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trail of blood was left behind after an Altoona man tried to break into a house to fight someone, according to the Altoona Police Department. Ryan Vaughn, 32, was found walking along an Altoona street Wednesday night shortly after police were called about him trying to break into a house […]
Huntingdon woman missing for over a month, investigation underway
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6. Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is […]
Pa. man suspected in drug-related death found hiding in ceiling: report
In a failed attempt to evade authorities, 49-year-old Timothy James Tombs was arrested Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in Cambria County on charges stemming from an investigation into a drug delivery that resulted in a death that occurred in April, according to the Altoona Mirror. According to the publication, Altoona...
Man arrested in Altoona overdose death found hiding at rehab center
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested Tuesday at a rehab facility in Cambria County after he was accused of causing an overdose death in Altoona. According to a post by Altoona police, officers were sent to a home at the 1600 Block of 12 Street on April 14 for an individual who died […]
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
Newborn’s ‘near-fatal’ injuries lead to Altoona man’s arrest, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What doctors reportedly called ‘near-fatal’ injuries of a 9-day-old baby have led to the arrest of an Altoona man, investigators say. According to court documents, 31-year-old Matthew Burket is facing felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges after Children, Youth & Family (CYF) took the baby to […]
Charges dropped against man accused of threatening ex-coworkers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Charges have been dropped against a Centre County man accused of threatening former coworkers at Advance Auto Parts a week after being filed. After spending eight days in jail, Leslie Scott, 40, was released Tuesday will all 32 charges withdrawn after he completed and passed a polygraph test. According to […]
Fourth man accused of luring ‘teen’ in Clearfield County by ‘predator’ group, police say
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police say the “814 Pred Hunters” group claimed he was trying to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old, making him the fourth person in less than a month to be accused by the group. According to court documents, 38-year-old David Palmgren, of […]
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Police investigating shots fired in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
Woman steals car in Huntingdon County, totals it in West Virginia, police say
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Virginia woman who stole a car in Huntingdon County just to total it in a different state is now behind bars, police report. Police were called to the 400 block of Allegheny Street for a reported stolen Toyota on Tuesday morning, according to the charges filed by Huntingdon Borough police. […]
Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
Clearfield Man Facing Charges
Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say a Clearfield man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl. Police say 38-year-old David Palmgren faces charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and open lewdness, according to online court records. According...
Johnstown man charged with shooting at onlooker after DUI crash
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown. Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to […]
Man accused of stealing 11,000-pound tractor from Turner Dairy Farm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Bell Township man is facing motor vehicle theft charges, but investigators in Somerset County say it wasn't a car that was taken but a farm tractor.The deep cut of agricultural tires still remains in the front yard of Gary Lauffer's home. The only visible evidence of an alleged crime that has investigators scratching their heads.According to troopers, the tractor was discovered missing from the Turner Dairy Farm on state Route 819. The search then began for the missing 11,000-pound behemoth.According to investigators, the family immediately thought to check the property of one-time employee Gary Lauffer, who...
