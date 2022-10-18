ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WTAJ

Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
CORSICA, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona man charged after assault, breaking windows, police said

An Altoona man is facing multiple charges after assaulting another man individual before attempting to break into his home while intoxicated Oct. 19, police said. According to a criminal complaint, Ryan Vaughn, 32, was found on the man front porch, where Vaughn’s 6-month-old child and ex-girlfriend were staying. The...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon woman missing for over a month, investigation underway

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6. Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Westmoreland County crash

A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Charges dropped against man accused of threatening ex-coworkers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Charges have been dropped against a Centre County man accused of threatening former coworkers at Advance Auto Parts a week after being filed. After spending eight days in jail, Leslie Scott, 40, was released Tuesday will all 32 charges withdrawn after he completed and passed a polygraph test. According to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shots fired in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield Man Facing Charges

Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say a Clearfield man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl. Police say 38-year-old David Palmgren faces charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and open lewdness, according to online court records. According...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man charged with shooting at onlooker after DUI crash

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown. Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing 11,000-pound tractor from Turner Dairy Farm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Bell Township man is facing motor vehicle theft charges, but investigators in Somerset County say it wasn't a car that was taken but a farm tractor.The deep cut of agricultural tires still remains in the front yard of Gary Lauffer's home. The only visible evidence of an alleged crime that has investigators scratching their heads.According to troopers, the tractor was discovered missing from the Turner Dairy Farm on state Route 819. The search then began for the missing 11,000-pound behemoth.According to investigators, the family immediately thought to check the property of one-time employee Gary Lauffer, who...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

