Hays County fire department severely understaffed, average of 3 firefighters per shift
South Hays Fire & Rescue is struggling right now with fewer volunteer firefighters. It's the last 100% volunteer department left in the county.
City of Austin searching for location to store large amounts of water underground
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin continues to grow, the city has started looking into what they can do to conserve the water that the reserves currently have as part of Austin's 100-year water resource plan. One of the projects that the city has implemented includes having a place to...
dailytrib.com
As Burnet County languishes in extreme drought, well use, drilling remain active
The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors voted to maintain Stage 4 drought status for Burnet County during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. District General Manager Mitchell Sodek expressed concern over the lack of rainfall and the continued use of groundwater in the county. “We are...
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide the city with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they’ll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
SH 71 at Pope Bend Road in Bastrop County closed in both directions due to crash
State Highway 71 just east of Pope Bend Road is closed in both directions due to a crash, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
fox7austin.com
Three Good Samaritans called heroes for saving man from burning truck in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Three people from Dripping Springs are being called heroes for saving a man’s life by pulling him from his burning truck last month. For Matthew Hilton, Bill Fults and Bridget Roberts, Sept. 22 was a typical Thursday night driving home on US-290 in Hays County, just east of Dripping Springs.
Pflugerville water treatment plant to expand after being damaged by invasive zebra mussels
Because of the damage from zebra mussels, and exponential population growth over the last decade, the treatment plant will be significantly upgraded, nearly doubling its capacity
Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season
This year's flu season is expected to hit harder than previous years, and Austin ISD confirmed the virus is already in area schools.
KVUE
After record initial ballot rejections in March, Williamson Count makes change to reduce confusion
AUSTIN, Texas — After high initial ballot rejections in the March primary, Williamson County is making changes to reduce confusion about the new laws. Early voting for the November election starts in less than a week and runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. "This is going to be...
Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed...
newsradioklbj.com
Williamson County Cuts Ribbon on 200th Voter-Approved Road Project
Officials this week cut the ribbon on Williamson County’s CR 200 safety project, marking the completion of the county’s 200th voter-approved road bond project. Williamson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and County Judge Bill Gravell were joined by representatives from the City of Liberty Hill and road contractors to celebrate this milestone project, which extends from the Capital Metro Railroad to CR 201 — a distance of approximately one mile.
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Travis County on Monday night. The crash happened on State Highway 130 near the Tesla gigafactory at around 10:50 p.m.
Due to Adderall shortage, some Austin residents are rationing their medication
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of individuals being frustrated and struggling to get their Adderall prescriptions filled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed there's a nationwide shortage of the drug. Many pharmacies throughout Central Texas, along with the residents and patients who take Adderall for ADHD, are feeling...
KXAN
Salamanders in Pedernales River may be put on federal endangered species list
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Salamanders living in the Pedernales River are on track to become a federally-recognized endangered species. On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it initiated a status review process for the species. This decision comes after a 2021 petition by Austin’s Save Our Springs Alliance demanded the salamanders be added to their Endangered Species List.
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
everythinglubbock.com
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
Marijuana cases, cite and release numbers low in Williamson County
230 seems low for a county of nearly 600,000, but Holcomb says that could be for a few reasons. Like that cite and release is optional and only a few departments in the county practice it.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
Three men convicted in 2020 Travis County murder
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, three men involved in a 2020 murder of a Round Rock man were sentenced for their roles in his homicide. Christopher Branham's body was eventually found in a field in eastern Travis County. He was 26 at the time of his murder. On...
KVUE
