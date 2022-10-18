ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Williamson County Cuts Ribbon on 200th Voter-Approved Road Project

Officials this week cut the ribbon on Williamson County’s CR 200 safety project, marking the completion of the county’s 200th voter-approved road bond project. Williamson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and County Judge Bill Gravell were joined by representatives from the City of Liberty Hill and road contractors to celebrate this milestone project, which extends from the Capital Metro Railroad to CR 201 — a distance of approximately one mile.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Salamanders in Pedernales River may be put on federal endangered species list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Salamanders living in the Pedernales River are on track to become a federally-recognized endangered species. On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it initiated a status review process for the species. This decision comes after a 2021 petition by Austin’s Save Our Springs Alliance demanded the salamanders be added to their Endangered Species List.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority

AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three men convicted in 2020 Travis County murder

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, three men involved in a 2020 murder of a Round Rock man were sentenced for their roles in his homicide. Christopher Branham's body was eventually found in a field in eastern Travis County. He was 26 at the time of his murder. On...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy