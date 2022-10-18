Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to our table–
Born in 2018 and served fresh by Growing Community Media, Eats gives you a weekly taste of everything dining related in Oak Park and its surrounding communities. Berwyn, Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park, Riverside, Brookfield, Proviso Township and Elmwood Park are home to a rich collection of established and emerging eateries. Known for serving up healthy portions of food and restaurant news, Eats exists to connect you to the people and stories behind the dishes you love to eat.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Babygold Barbecue to host Fire and Wine dinner
Listen up meat and wine-lovers — campfire cooking is set to take on a new meaning at Babygold Barbecue, 6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn. The restaurant, known for serving approachable barbecue, has partnered up with Ridge Vineyards for a one-night only event designed to showcase exceptional single-vineyard wines and the open fire cooking expertise of Chef John Manion. The much-lauded chef is the Culinary Director at Babygold and Executive Chef/Owner at El Che Bar in Chicago.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Addis Café blending old and new on Oak Park Ave.
In 2016, Kalkidan Tesfaye offered her homemade scones to the owner of the coffee shop on the east side of Oak Park Avenue and he responded by offering her the entire storefront. Figuring fate had intervened, Tesfaye accepted the offer and opened Addis Café. She called the space home for six years before the chef-owner and her co-owner-husband, Michael Kumela, moved their café across the street to a bright and cheery new home at 801 Van Buren St.
Instant Gratification in Elmwood Park
The Polaroid camera sold out in a buying frenzy following a single in store demonstration in 1948. Some eateries in Elmwood Park have been serving up timeless fare for longer than the camera has been on the market. These recognizable photos cultivate a swift sense of nostalgia just like so many of the dishes served inside the colorful collection of eateries that lure customers with a diversity of cuisines, ample parking, and an honest sense of camaraderie. The Village of Elmwood Park tirelessly supports the restaurants lined up on North Avenue and throughout the village—that ongoing commitment is one of the reasons why many Restaurant Row establishments have endured for decades. So whether you “say cheese” or “hold the cheese” there is classic dish worthy of capturing in Elmwood Park!
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
Big Week | October 19-26
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library. Singers, dancers, poets, rappers, and other creatives are invited to bring it once a month, where they will receive support from peers. All ages welcome. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park. The Journey of the Universe. Monday, Oct....
Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park
Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
Home Behind Wrigley Field Once On Market For $9.8 Million Could Become 4-Story Apartment Building
WRIGLEYVILLE — Apartments could be coming to where a single-family home now stands just north of Wrigley Field, but some neighbors are concerned it will bring more congestion to the area. Developer Aaron Friedman, who owns another rental building in the neighborhood, wants to buy the 133-year-old, single-family home...
Rainbow Cone coming to Orland Park
Trustee Radaszewski’s return highlights cheery meeting. Rainbow Cone is coming to Orland Park. So is Steinhafel’s Furniture. And Silver Cross Hospital wants to being in a medical office building. Oh, and Trustee Joni Radaszewski returned for her first in-person meeting since suffering injuries in a horrific accident in...
In the fold: Betty’s Pizza and Pasta
To fold or not to fold? It is debatable whether extra-large slices of New York style pizza should be folded in half before eating. Some folks do it to avoid the dreaded “flop,” while others collapse the crust to keep the cheese from sliding off in a gooey avalanche. Anti folders keep their meal a two-handed affair likely preferring to double the number of bites it takes to finish their coveted slice. No matter how you prefer to eat your pie, Betty’s Pizza and Pasta, 1003 South Blvd., Oak Park, brings a taste of the Big Apple to the Pleasant District.
Sweetgreen arrives in Oak Park
Sweetgreen is a mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale. Every day, across nearly 200 restaurants, Sweetgreen team members create plant-forward seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients that prioritize organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen aims to empower our customers, team members and partners to be a positive...
Berwyn Eats
You will find that the township has 4 distinct districts where much of the everyday buzz and bites are centered. There is Cermak Road, often heralded as the Main Street of Berwyn, where you can not only spend the day running errands, but catch a break and have some amazing tacos or desserts as you recharge. Then, formerly known as 12th street there is Roosevelt Road, a hotspot for entertainment — but most importantly, the variety of food available down a single corridor makes planning for dinner with friends or family a breeze. Next there is Ogden Avenue, famously a part of old Route 66, where among all the automotive businesses you can find smokey meats and other great eats. Last but not least is the Depot District. This district is home to vibrant pubs, lounges, and family restaurants that often come together to support the many events hosted in the Depot. Let the smell of amazing foods guide you across Berwyn on your next visit!
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
This Northwest Side Neighborhood Group Has Hosted Monthly Meetups For 60 Years: ‘It’s Timeless’
OLD IRVING PARK — Once a month, the women of the 3800 block of North Kildare Avenue have a big party. The Old Irving Park block party has been a tradition for 60 years. The women make up the Kildare Coffee Klatch group, which started in 1962 under a woman on the block eager to meet her neighbors and welcome them to the Northwest Side.
Poke Burrito to enter the donut game
A donut is a glorious thing and Poke Burrito, 1025 Lake St., Oak Park, is adding some of the fried golden rings to their repertoire. According to owner Jimmy Chen, adding subtly sweet and thoughtfully decorated mochi donuts feels like the perfect novelty addition to Poke Burrito’s colorful menu of poke bowls, sushi burritos, maki rolls and boba teas.
Experience Your Own Version of Hogwarts At This Beautiful Castle in Illinois
If you love all things Harry Potter, does this Illinois castle remind you of anything?. That beautiful building pictured above is actually Bettendorf Castle in Fox River Grove, Illinois, and many people think it looks a lot like Harry Potter's beloved Hogwarts. Do you see the resemblance?. The History of...
Wolf it down at Okami Sushi
Tom Uiprapassorn, chef and co-owner of Okami Sushi, 6818 W. North Ave., Chicago, combines his love for Japanese anime and architectural sushi at his restaurant nestled in the North Avenue District. In Japanese, Okami can mean “Great God” or “wolf,” but owners of the sushi centric restaurant bearing the name took inspiration from Okami Amaterasu — a white wolf goddess character at the center of a video game launched in 2006.
